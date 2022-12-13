Anastasia 25th Anniversary Mug Now Available On Shop Disney

When Disney acquired Fox they also got the rights to their animated film ‘Anastasia.’ The movie has been very popular over the years with animation fans and now it’s reached a 25 year milestone. To celebrate Disney has released a mug on Shop Disney.

Let’s take a look!

The mug is about 4” H x 8 1/2” Diameter and hold around 13 ounces.

Here’s the write-up:

“Awaken to your true identity every morning with a memory-stirring sip of liquid recognition from this elegant coffee mug featuring Anastasia and Dimitri.

Ceramic hot beverage mug

Allover golden filigree pattern

Anastasia and Dimitri portraits

Sculpted handle

Contrast interior glaze

Wash thoroughly before first use

Not microwave or dishwasher safe

Hand wash only

Stoneware”

Given the popularity of the film and Don Bluth’s involvement, I’m surprised it’s taken them this long to revisit the franchise for merchandise. Especially since they seem to want to squeeze all they can from the Fox IPs the acquired (got to get over $70 billion out of all of it somehow.)

Don’t get me wrong, I love ‘Anastasia’ and I’m happy to see a beautiful piece of merchandise made to commemorate the anniversary of the film. I do however worry that this is Disney testing the waters to see if there is enough demand to move on to rebooting, live-action-rebooting, or making a series for Disney+. Their repurposing has been a mix of good and bad, with more bad than good.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!