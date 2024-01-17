Anaheim Ducks Fan Dresses As Mighty Ducks Character At Game







Next to comic books and video games, professional sports can have some of the most dedicated and supportive fanbases on the planet. Buying season tickets, collecting their favorite team lineup on trading cards, and even spending thousands on autographed memorabilia from their favorite athletes.



Some fans can also be rather expressive in terms of showing their support. While you will most definitely see someone wearing a sports jersey or a cap, there are often those who wear facepaint or masks representing their teams, sometimes even dressing in full costume. And every once in a while, someone goes further than others in that reals.



Recently, the Anaheim Ducks (formerly the Anaheim Might Ducks) played again against the Florida Panthers, winning 5 points to the Panthers’ 4.

In the audience, cheering on his favorite team as if he were a good luck charm, one dedicated fan dressed up as the character of Wildwing from the Mighty Ducks animated series that aired on the Disney Afternoon.



The fan was seen sitting down during the game on the broadcast. Sadly, he wasn’t in full costume:

Shoutout to whoever this is that showed up to the game in full on Wild Wing cosplay from the Mighty Ducks cartoon pic.twitter.com/w8D5ZGYE2j — Jake Rudolph (@ReindeerGames91) January 15, 2024

However, someone was later able to share a photo they took with the fan fully dressed:

Dude was the man pic.twitter.com/xwWcld9Vsj — Bit Loud (@Bit_Loud) January 15, 2024

The name of the fan is currently unknown.

For those who are unaware, the Anaheim Ducks were established by Disney in 1993 as an NHL expansion franchise. The team was seen as an advertisement for the film series The Mighty Ducks, which became a trilogy. Disney would later develop an entire animated series based on the concept, however this time as anthropomorphic Ducks, not too dissimilar from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.







The character of Wildwing was the leader of the team. The Mighty Ducks played hockey by day but battled evil by night to protect Earth and free their home planet.



What do you think of this dedicated fan? Was it worth going the extra mile to support his team? Let us know your thoughts.