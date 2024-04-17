Anaheim City Council Approves First Vote For DisneylandForward Plans







Yesterday Disney got a boost forward with their Disneyland expansion called DisneylandForward after the Anaheim City Council approved their proposal. This allows Disney to move forward with their plans over the next four decades.

It is important to note that this is just the first vote, and it took eight hours to reach a 7-0 agreement. The proposal still needs a second vote in May for final approval.

The meeting allowed citizens of Anaheim to speak, and 84 did, with 57 of them in favor of the project, which is said to bring almost $2 billion in upgrades to Disneyland and the areas surrounding it. Anaheim will get over $100 million in benefits from the Walt Disney Company for infrastructure upgrades and repairs to sustain the project. Disney will also be giving the city $30 million for affordable housing and another $8 million for city parks.

This sounds great for the people of Anaheim, but the big point of contention for residents is Disney’s offer to buy a street called Magic Way from the city. Many people use this road daily to get to the freeway and they argue that Disney acquiring it could cause them issues.

Disney wants to utilize some of their own property, some of which is currently for parking along Walnut Street and Disneyland Drive, and other areas around the parks to build a new area of expansion, hence the purchase of Magic Way and other areas.

Disneyland Resort president Ken Potrock addressed the council and meeting attendees mentioning Disney CEO’s comments about bringing an “Avatar” experience to Disneyland.

“Avatar” remains at the top of the list for what could be built, but “what we can do with this experience regarding the size and scope is inherently influenced by DisneylandForward… It takes three to five years for Imagineers to bring an idea to fruition and the company is deciding which parks will receive funding right now. Right now. We want to make sure we get part of this investment, I would kindly say more than our fair share, part of this investment. We want to go beyond replacing and removing current attractions and lands. We want to bring new experiences to the Disneyland Resort.”

There is another meeting in May, but so far Disney is winning.

