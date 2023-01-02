An Imagineer Had Once Pitched A Gravity Falls Attraction

Disney is always looking to try and integrate as many of their intellectual properties into their theme park attractions as they can. Multiple original attractions such as Maelstrom at EPCOT was changed to fit the Frozen theme and the Tower of Terror in California Adventure was changed to Guardians of the Galaxy.



But it’s not just movies that Disney integrates, but also their television properties. The princess property Elena of Avalor has been spotted multiple times at the Disney parks, and EPCOT was once home to the Kim Possible World Showcase Adventure scavenger hunt.



But it appears that there was some interest in creating an attraction based on the popular Gravity Falls television series.







Gravity Falls was an animated television series for the Disney Channel that followed two children named Dipper and Mable as they stay at their Great Uncle Stan’s ‘Mystery Shack’ and come across various strange and unexplainable occurrences. It could be seen as a kid friendly version of The X-Files The series ran from 2012 – 2016 and consisted of 40 episodes.



Recently former Disney Imagineer Brandon Kleya was going through storage and found a document for a pitch to add the Mystery Shack to Disneyland in the old Big Thunder Ranch area of the park (Now home to Galaxy’s Edge). He shared the document on his Instagram:

He stated (While tagging in the series’ creator Alex Hirsch):



“The things you find while cleaning out storage… This was an idea I pitched and they looked at me like I was insane. I have vivid memories of that meeting where I was asked some of the dumbest questions I’ve ever been asked. It’s a shame the show finally found its popularity after it had been cancelled, right @_alexhirsch_! We could have had so much fun! Oh well, another idea on the pile of forgotten ideas.“



What do you think? Would you have liked to have seen a Gravity Falls attraction at Disneyland?



Source: Chip & Co.