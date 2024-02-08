American Girl Reveals New Disney Princess Dolls and Accessories







Mattel’s American Girl line has just unveiled their latest Disney Princess-themed dolls and accessories with new dolls based on Ariel, Cinderella, and Tiana. Unlike the Jasmine, Belle and Rapunzel Disney Collector Edition dolls, these new dolls are priced well under $300 each.

Let’s take a look!

“Inquisitive and determined, Ariel bravely dives into new adventures on her journey to find her place in the world. Celebrate this beloved Disney Princess with this delightful doll, designed in collaboration with Disney.

Premium features:

An 18” Ariel doll with aqua-colored eyes that open and close, and signature red wavy hair styled with sideswept bangs and a pink sea-flower hair clip with a yellow rhinestone center. She has a soft cotton body, and her movable head and limbs are made of smooth vinyl.

A mermaid-style dress with a glittery purple satin bodice and an aqua skirt with an iridescent scale print and a glittery green “fin.” The dress features an iridescent organza bodice overlay, ruffled glitter-mesh sleeves, a ruffled peplum waist with purple ribbon trim, and a glitter-mesh and organza ruffled hem.

A golden-metal chain necklace with a seashell pendant

Also includes:

A pair of purple open-toe kitten heels with glittery faux seashells at the front

A pair of green cotton underwear“

“Ariel wears this dress as she spends the day with Prince Eric, including her memorable boat ride with Sebastian’s sweet serenade.

Includes:

A multi-tone blue dress with a navy velvet bodice with silver embroidery, pale blue georgette sleeves and neckline, and a blue satin skirt with V-shaped waist and metallic silver embroidery at the hem

A Flounder plush

A hair tie with a georgette bow

A pair of navy flats with satin elastic binding and georgette bows“

“When Ariel first begins exploring life on land, she is gifted this pink ball gown at Prince Eric’s castle.

Includes:



A pink satin dress featuring iridescent artwork on the bodice and overskirt, puff sleeves with white ribbon trim, and a shimmering white satin skirt with a pink peplum overskirt

A Sebastian figurine

A silver metal barrette with three pink rhinestones

A pair of pink kitten heels with pointed toes and glitter details”

“Kind and courageous, Cinderella extends her warm nature to everyone she meets. Celebrate this beloved Disney Princess with this enchanting doll, designed in collaboration with Disney.

Premium features:



An 18” Cinderella doll with blue eyes that open and close, signature blonde hair styled in a high bun with a blue headband and curled, sideswept bangs, and blue rhinestone earrings in her pierced ears. She has a soft cotton body, and her movable head and limbs are made of smooth vinyl.

A blue satin ball gown featuring a sweetheart illusion neckline, a bodice with braided trim and a silver foil print, white organza puff sleeves, and a white peplum overskirt with silver glitter detail

A pair of glittery “glass slippers” with kitten heels and rhinestones at the toes

Also includes:

A black satin ribbon choker necklace

A pair of white elbow-length gloves

A pair of blue cotton underwear“

“Cinderella loves having her cheerful mice friends, Jaq and Gus, to keep her company as she does her daily chores.

Includes:



A dress with blue georgette sleeves and a ruffled neckline, a dark-brown velvet bodice with floral embroidery and gold trim, and a tan taffeta skirt with a white taffeta ruffle at the hem

A white satin apron with a pink satin patch

A pair of Jaq and Gus figurines

A white cotton hair kerchief and a blue georgette bow hair tie

A pair of brown shoes with blue crisscross straps“

“As Cinderella dreams of attending the ball, Jaq, Gus, and her other animal friends surprise her by transforming a dress that belonged to her mother into a beautiful ball gown.

Includes:



A pink satin dress with a ribbon-trimmed bodice, a white satin ruffled neckline, light pink satin bows on the bodice and skirt, and light pink satin drapes and white ruffled trim at the hem of the skirt

A turquoise beaded necklace

A light pink satin ribbon with a satin bow

A pair of pink satin flats with light-pink bows at the toes

A printed “dress makers” book, featuring illustrations of sewing essentials, different types of stitches, and blank pages to draw in

A doll-sized tape measure

A pair of faux scissors that dolls can hold“

“Focused and driven, Tiana is determined to make her dream of opening her own restaurant come true through a mix of magic and hard work. Celebrate this beloved Disney Princess with this beautiful doll, designed in collaboration with Disney.

Premium features:



An 18” Tiana doll with brown eyes that open and close, and curly black hair styled in a high bun with face-framing tendrils and a glittery green headband with yellow organza and satin petals. She has a soft cotton body, and her movable head and limbs are made of smooth vinyl.

A green-and-yellow dress featuring a yellow organza illusion neckline, satin petal-shaped bodice, layered green satin overskirt, yellow organza skirt with petal hem, and yellow satin underskirt. A yellow flower at the waist with a rhinestone center and embroidered vine details complete the look.

A golden-metal chain necklace with green gemstones

Also includes:



A pair of yellow elbow-length gloves

A pair of green open-toe kitten heels with golden binding

A pair of green cotton underwear“

“Tiana works hard as a waitress and dreams of opening her own restaurant in New Orleans one day.

Includes:



A yellow cotton A-line dress with three-quarter sleeves, a floral printed collar and sleeve cuffs, and a white cotton yoke

A green boucle coat featuring a lapel collar, buttoned sleeve cuffs, and two pockets at the front with floral embroidery details

A matching green boucle hat with a grosgrain ribbon hat band

A pair of black Mary Jane shoes with bows at the toes

Three faux beignets and a plate”

“Tiana wears this stunning gown to a masquerade ball and makes her wish of opening a restaurant on the evening star.

Includes:



A blue glitter satin dress with a mesh illusion neckline with satin trim, and a glitter-knit bow and drape at the waist

A silver tiara with rhinestone details and attached comb

A beaded necklace with a blue faceted gemstone set on a silver pendant

A pair of long pale-blue gloves

A pair of blue satin flats with satin binding and embroidery at the toes

A printed photo of Tiana’s “dream restaurant”

I am a little bummed that Tiana doesn’t come with “friends” like Ariel and Cinderella do. I think that’s a missed opportunity there.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!