American Girl Releases Three Disney Princess Inspired Dolls For Disney100







Disney is celebrating 100 years and American Girl is joining in on the fun. For many years people have looked for outfits to turn their dolls into versions of Disney princesses and now American Girl is offering three dolls based on Disney princesses for the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company.

However, they are limited edition and come with a ridiculous price tag!

Let’s take a look!

“Belle adores adventure stories that introduce her to new places and people. Celebrate this beloved Disney Princess with this enchanting collector doll, adorned from crown to gown in Swarovski® crystals. This limited-edition Disney Princess doll is part of the American Girl® Collector Series. No more than 4,000 American Girl® Disney Princess Belle Collector Dolls have been created worldwide.

Premium features:

An 18” Belle doll with hazel eyes that open and close, and long wavy brown hair styled in a twisted half bun wrapped in a golden metal tiara. She has a soft cotton body, and her movable head and limbs are made of smooth vinyl.

A gold-colored satin and sparkle-knit gown featuring a glittery knit-drape neckline, foil-print detailing, scarlet rosette accents with embedded topaz Swarovski® crystals, and more than 100 crystal moonlight and light Colorado topaz Swarovski® crystals on the bodice to the skirt

A golden metal bun tiara embellished with crystal moonlight, scarlet, and crystal golden shadow Swarovski® crystals and featuring a sculpted red rose at the center

A pair of golden metal stud earrings with crystal moonlight Swarovski® crystals

A pair of glittery gold-colored kitten-heel shoes with open toes and rosette details accentuated with light Colorado topaz Swarovski® crystals

Also includes:

A pair of satin elbow-length gloves

A pair of cotton underwear

A numbered certificate of authenticity“

“Jasmine is compassionate toward her kingdom and always stands up for what’s right. Celebrate this beloved Disney Princess with this exquisite collector doll, adorned from head to toe in Swarovski® crystals. This limited-edition Disney Princess doll is part of the American Girl® Collector Series. No more than 4,000 American Girl® Disney Princess Jasmine Dolls have been created worldwide.

Premium features:

An 18” Jasmine doll with brown eyes that open and close and long black hair styled half back in signature twists and a segmented ponytail. She has a soft cotton body, and her movable head and limbs are made of smooth vinyl.

A flowy turquoise two-piece set featuring a sparkle-knit top with shimmery mesh across the shoulders and golden lamé binding at the hem, plus a pair of satin pants with a chiffon overskirt featuring iridescent peacock-feather print and golden lamé binding—all studded in more than 100 Swarovski® crystals

A glittery, iridescent turquoise headband with three Swarovski® crystals at the center

A pair of golden metal hoop earrings and a golden metal necklace

A pair of gold-colored pointed-toe slippers with Swarovski® crystal embellishments

Also includes:

A set of three golden-terry elastic hair ties

A pair of cotton underwear

A numbered certificate of authenticity”

“Rapunzel is a dreamer who is determined to experience the world beyond her tower. Celebrate this beloved Disney Princess with this captivating collector doll, adorned from crown to gown in Swarovski® crystals. This limited-edition Disney Princess doll is part of the American Girl® Collector Series. No more than 4,000 American Girl® Disney Princess Rapunzel Collector Dolls have been created worldwide.

Premium features:

An 18” Rapunzel doll with blue-green eyes that open and close, and long golden-blonde hair styled into a cascading braid accented with forest florals. She has a soft cotton body, and her movable head and limbs are made of smooth vinyl.

A purple satin and pink taffeta gown featuring allover floral embroidery, iridescent accents, crisscross lacing detail on the bodice, and nearly 100 Swarovski® crystals

A golden metal tiara with amethyst and aurora borealis Swarovski® crystals and six fabric hair flowers with aurora borealis Swarovski® crystals to style in her braid

A pair of golden metal and amethyst Swarovski® crystal earrings in her pierced ears and a golden sun necklace with an aurora borealis Swarovski® crystal at the center

A pair of purple satin shoes with golden metal sun charms featuring Swarovski® crystal centers at the toes

Also includes:

A pair of cotton underwear

A numbered certificate of authenticity“

I’m sure they will sell out and go for a lot more come the holiday season. If you want one of these I would grab it now.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!