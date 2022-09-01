American Girl Has A New Harry Potter Collection

American Girl has teamed up with The Wizarding World of Harry Potter to create a new line featuring the four Hogwarts Houses sized perfectly for your 18″ doll.
Let’s take a look!
American Girl House Set- $26
Each set has a sweater, tie and scarf.
Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Slytherin and Hufflepuff
Hogwarts Uniform and Skirt – $55
- A hooded robe with a Hogwarts crest on the chest, a white button-front shirt, a pleated twill skirt, a pair of knee-high socks, and a pair of black Mary Janes.
Hogwarts Uniform with Pants -$55
- A hooded robe with a Hogwarts crest on the chest, a white button-front shirt, a pair of twill pants with pockets, a pair of knit socks, and a pair of black dress shoes.
Sorting Hat and Nimbus 2000- $32
- A moleskin Hogwarts Sorting Hat to tell you which house you belong in, and a broom with a gold Nimbus 2000 logo at the top, gold painted detail on the bottom, and a kickstand for action on the Quidditch pitch.
Hogwarts Trunk – $70
- A trunk with gold rivet and bracket details, and a printed Hogwarts crest on the top. Inside, the trunk is flocked and has a secret fabric pocket to store small items.
Includes:
- A wand, a plush pet owl, a blank journal with a printed Hogwarts crest on the cover, and a faux feather quill and ink well
- A Hogwarts acceptance letter and supply list that fold up and fit in a printed envelope with a pretend wax seal tab
- A printed Hogwarts Express train ticket and plenty of snacks for the ride, including a box of Bertie Botts Every Flavor Beans and a Honeydukes Chocolate Frog box with a chocolate frog and a trading card of Albus Dumbledore.”
Harry Potter Uniform Collection (Pants) – $157
Everything her doll will need for the first day at Hogwarts™! This set features:
American Girl® Hogwarts™ Uniform with Pants for 18-inch Dolls: A hooded robe with a Hogwarts crest on the chest, a white button-front shirt, a pair of twill pants with pockets, a pair of knit socks, and a pair of black dress shoes
American Girl® Hogwarts™ Trunk for 18-inch Dolls: A trunk with a Hogwarts™ crest on the top, a wand, a plush pet owl, a journal, a faux feather quill and ink well, a Hogwarts acceptance letter and supply list, a Hogwarts Express train ticket, and plenty of snacks for the ride
American Girl® Sorting Hat & Nimbus 2000™ for 18-inch Dolls: A moleskin Hogwarts™ Sorting Hat, and a broom with a gold Nimbus 2000™ logo.
Harry Potter Uniform Collection (Skirt) -$157
Everything her doll will need for the first day at Hogwarts™! This set features:
American Girl® Hogwarts™ Uniform with Skirt for 18-inch Dolls: A hooded robe with a Hogwarts crest on the chest, a white button-front shirt, a pleated twill skirt, a pair of knee-high socks, and a pair of black Mary Janes
American Girl® Hogwarts™ Trunk for 18-inch Dolls: A trunk with a Hogwarts™ crest on the top, a wand, a plush pet owl, a journal, a faux feather quill and ink well, a Hogwarts acceptance letter and supply list, a Hogwarts Express train ticket, and plenty of snacks for the ride
American Girl® Sorting Hat & Nimbus 2000™ for 18-inch Dolls: A moleskin Hogwarts™ Sorting Hat, and a broom with a gold Nimbus 2000™ logo.
Harry Potter Ultimate Collection – $306
Bring home the ultimate Hogwarts™ experience! She can play out the wizarding adventures of all four houses and more with this set, featuring:
American Girl® Hogwarts™ Uniform with Skirt for 18-inch Dolls: A hooded robe with a Hogwarts crest on the chest, a white button-front shirt, a pleated twill skirt, a pair of knee-high socks, and a pair of black Mary Janes
American Girl® Hogwarts™ Uniform with Pants for 18-inch Dolls: A hooded robe with a Hogwarts crest on the chest, a white button-front shirt, a pair of twill pants with pockets, a pair of knit socks, and a pair of black dress shoes
American Girl® Hogwarts™ Trunk for 18-inch Dolls: A trunk with a Hogwarts™ crest on the top, a wand, a plush pet owl, a journal, a faux feather quill and ink well, a Hogwarts acceptance letter and supply list, a Hogwarts Express train ticket, and plenty of snacks for the ride
American Girl® Sorting Hat & Nimbus 2000™ for 18-inch Dolls: A moleskin Hogwarts™ Sorting Hat, and a broom with a gold Nimbus 2000™ logo
American Girl® Gryffindor™ Set for 18-inch Dolls: A gray sweater with red and gold stripes on the trim and a Gryffindor crest on the chest, a red and gold satin tie, and a red and gold knit scarf featuring the Gryffindor crest and fringe on the ends
American Girl® Slytherin™ Set for 18-inch Dolls: A gray sweater with green and silver stripes on the trim and a Slytherin crest on the chest, a green and silver satin tie, and a green and silver knit scarf featuring the Slytherin crest and fringe on the ends
American Girl® Hufflepuff™ Set for 18-inch Dolls: A gray sweater with yellow and black stripes on the trim and a Hufflepuff crest on the chest, a yellow and black satin tie, and a yellow and black knit scarf featuring the Hufflepuff crest and fringe on the ends
American Girl® Ravenclaw™ Set for 18-inch Dolls: A gray sweater with blue and silver stripes on the trim and a Ravenclaw crest on the chest, a blue and silver satin tie, and a blue and silver knit scarf featuring the Ravenclaw crest and fringe on the ends.
If you would like these I would try to buy them as soon as possible. The Gryffindor set is already sold out and on back order.
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.