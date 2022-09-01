American Girl Has A New Harry Potter Collection

American Girl has teamed up with The Wizarding World of Harry Potter to create a new line featuring the four Hogwarts Houses sized perfectly for your 18″ doll.

Let’s take a look!

American Girl House Set- $26

Each set has a sweater, tie and scarf.

Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Slytherin and Hufflepuff

A hooded robe with a Hogwarts crest on the chest, a white button-front shirt, a pleated twill skirt, a pair of knee-high socks, and a pair of black Mary Janes.

A hooded robe with a Hogwarts crest on the chest, a white button-front shirt, a pair of twill pants with pockets, a pair of knit socks, and a pair of black dress shoes.

A moleskin Hogwarts Sorting Hat to tell you which house you belong in, and a broom with a gold Nimbus 2000 logo at the top, gold painted detail on the bottom, and a kickstand for action on the Quidditch pitch.

A trunk with gold rivet and bracket details, and a printed Hogwarts crest on the top. Inside, the trunk is flocked and has a secret fabric pocket to store small items.

Includes:

A wand, a plush pet owl, a blank journal with a printed Hogwarts crest on the cover, and a faux feather quill and ink well

A Hogwarts acceptance letter and supply list that fold up and fit in a printed envelope with a pretend wax seal tab

A printed Hogwarts Express train ticket and plenty of snacks for the ride, including a box of Bertie Botts Every Flavor Beans and a Honeydukes Chocolate Frog box with a chocolate frog and a trading card of Albus Dumbledore.”

If you would like these I would try to buy them as soon as possible. The Gryffindor set is already sold out and on back order.