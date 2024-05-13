Amazon Exclusive Loungefly Little Mermaid Sequined Pieces Now Available For Preorder







Amazon is releasing some new Loungefly x Disney exclusive pieces very soon. These pieces are based on “The Little Mermaid” and feature sequined details. Three pieces are available, including a mini backpack, crossbody bag, and wallet.

The color, lines, and textures make these pieces super Pretty!

Let’s take a look!

This item will be released on Wednesday, May 15, 2024!

“From Walt Disney’s The Little Mermaid, this mini-backpack features The Little Mermaid Sequins Collection! Featuring incredible detail to bring The Little Mermaid Sequins Collection to life, this Loungefly mini-backpack is made of vegan leather (polyurethane), has a front zipper compartment, side pockets, and adjustable back straps. Inside, the backpack continues the theme with unique, coordinating lining. “

This item will be released on May 21, 2024.

“From Walt Disney’s The Little Mermaid, this crossbody bag features The Little Mermaid Sequins Collection! Featuring incredible detail to bring The Little Mermaid Sequins Collection to life, this Loungefly crossbody bag is made of vegan leather (polyurethane), long crossbody strap, and metal zipper enclosure. Inside, the bag continues the theme with unique, coordinating lining.”

This item will be released on May 15, 2024.

“From Walt Disney’s The Little Mermaid, this wallet features The Little Mermaid Sequins Collection! Featuring incredible detail to bring The Little Mermaid Sequins Collection to life, this Loungefly wallet is made of vegan leather (polyurethane), zips closed with sturdy metal hardware, and has credit card slots as well as a clear slot for holding your ID. Note the unique, coordinating inside lining! Bring home a piece of Walt Disney’s The Little Mermaid today!”

I love the colors and design on these!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!