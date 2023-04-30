‘Alita: Battle Angel’ Sequel In Development







The 2019 science fiction action film Alita: Battle Angel was a modest success, receiving a mostly positive reception from critics and audiences, including fans of the original Japanese manga series the film was based on. To this day it is considered one of the best live-action adaptations of a Japanese manga/anime.







The project was a passion project of producer James Cameron. When he wasn’t able to direct it himself director Robert Rodriguez was brought on to helm the project. The film earned $405 Million at the box office. However, it was unfairly pitted against Marvel’s Captain Marvel by the media.



Following the release fans have been worried that the story might not ever be finished since the film only adapted the first half of the original story. Things have been somewhat silent, especially since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox (the film’s distributor) around the time of its original release.



Last year ahead of the release of Avatar: The Way of Water James Cameron did an interview with Robert Rodriguez and the two made a “blood oath” to make the second part. Since then things have been silent.







But now we have an update! When producer Jon Landau spoke with ScreenRant he stated:



“We’re working on it.

I think what we’ve learned from Avatar is how much more facial nuance and subtlety that we can get into characters that we want to be emotional and emote that are humanoid. Alita would not have been possible, but for what we did on Avatar. Avatar: The Way of Water would not be what it is but what we did for Alita. And now let’s put that back and give it back to Alita. We’re talking to Robert Rodriguez and talking to Rosa Salazar and all is good.“



Despite people saying that Avatar: The Way of Water was “pointless” it appears that without its success we may not be getting more Alita. Looks like we have the blue aliens to thank for that.



What are you hoping for in the sequel?



Source: ScreenRant