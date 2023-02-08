Alice In Wonderland Disney 100 Funko Pop! Now Available For Pre-order







Earlier today we reported that two new Funko Movie Poster Pop! figures celebrating Disney’s 100th Anniversary were available for pre-order. Now another figure featuring ‘Alice in Wonderland with Cheshire Cat’ has joined Dumbo and Cinderella for pre-order.

Alice in Wonderland with Cheshire Cat -$59.99

Amazon link (pre-order for March 12, 2023)

Entertainment Earth link (pre-order for March, 2023)

“Celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary with the lovely Alice! Relive the magic of the classic Disney film, Alice in Wonderland! This Alice in Wonderland Alice with Cheshire Cat Pop! Movie Poster with Case #11 includes the movie’s iconic poster art and comes packaged in a window display box…Measures approximately 11-inches wide x 17-inches tall x 5 1/2-inches deep. Enjoy your next tea party with this Alice with Cheshire Cat Pop! Movie Poster!”

You can pre-order this piece now.

