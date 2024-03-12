Alex and Ani Offers Limited Time Disney Jewelry On Their Site







If you love Alex and Ani pieces and missed some when they were available on Disneystore.com, now is your chance to grab them. Some pieces are still available on the Disney Store site, but they are much higher in price.

The Evil Queen and Maleficent bracelets haven’t been available for a long time. Some of the other options are also ones that have not been available online for a while.

There are some items on sale with great prices as well!

Let’s take a look!

These bangles are available HERE.

The Minnie ear headband bracelet is $60 on the online Disney Store.

The Moana bracelet is $59.99 on the Disney Store.

The “Mom” Cupcake bracelet is $54.99 on the Disney Store.

These pieces are available for a limited time on the Alex and Ani website.

