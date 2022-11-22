Alberto Zamperla of Luna Park Passes Away

Visionary theme park developer and second-generation President of the Zamperla Group, Alberto Zamperla, has passed away. Best known for Luna Park in Coney Island, New York, Zamperla is fourth-generation member of a family who was committed to the traditions of amusement parks. He suddenly passed away on November 17th at the age of 71.

Alberto’s father, Antonio, was a theme park attraction developer leading Alberto to yearn to follow in his father’s footsteps. Alberto moved to the United States from Italy in 1976 to follow his theme park dreams. He became well-known as an innovator in the amusement park industry landing him multiple contracts with various amusement parks including Six Flags, Universal, and Paramount. He was also tapped to build the majority of the attractions at Disneyland Paris.

In 2010, he relaunched Luna Park in Coney Island, New York transforming it into more of a seaside destination for visitors from around the world. Luna Park is home to the Coney Island Cyclone, a wooden roller coaster that has been operating since 1927 among other attractions built for people of all ages. It certainly is a destination to entertain visitors to the New York City area.

Alberto Zamperla’s hard work within the amusement park industry lead him to be inducted into prestigious IAAPA Hall of Fame alongside his father, Antonio Zamperla, Walt Disney, and George Ferris, creator of the famed Ferris wheel.

IAAPA tweeted their condolences to the family:

It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of Alberto Zamperla, a true pioneer in the global attractions industry and an IAAPA Hall of Fame inductee. He passed away Nov. 17 in Italy. IAAPA offers its deepest condolences to his immediate family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/4JS7Q9ny4h — IAAPA (@IAAPAHQ) November 18, 2022

Luna Park also tweeted in response to Zamperla’s passing:

It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the untimely passing of Alberto Zamperla – a giant of the amusement industry and a man of immense generosity. pic.twitter.com/Se3xnebBUK — Luna Park in Coney Island (@LunaParkNYC) November 18, 2022

It is clear that the amusement park industry lost a giant with the passing of Alberto Zamperla. He is survived by his wife, Paola, children, Antonio, Alessandro, and Adriano, and three grandchildren. His funeral will be held in Vicenza, Italy on November 23rd, 2022.

