Akoya Pearls Reopens in EPCOT’s Japan Pavilion After Three Years!

San, Ni, Ichi! One of the popular offerings at EPCOT’s Japan pavilion Mitsukoshi store was the Akoya Pearl experience where guests could purchase an oyster and the Cast Members would open them to reveal a pearl. The pearls can be different colors from white to black, and different sizes.
The cost is $18.78 plus tax.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the experience closed with the parks and had not reopened, until yesterday, February 15. Now it’s back and I’m so happy to see it’s return.
Akoya Pearls reopens in Epcot’s Japan Pavilion after being closed for 3 years. #akoyapearls #epcot #epcotfestivalofthearts #worldshowcase #japan #disneyparks #wdw #disney #disneyworld #disneyfan #disneynews #disneysouvenirs https://t.co/MtXBBA0Tz0 pic.twitter.com/inMmY4WRlF
— Chip and Company (@chipandcompany) February 16, 2023
Akoya Pearls is finally back! 🐚 #epcot #disneyworld #disneyparks https://t.co/r4VJ4PB7Vk pic.twitter.com/trWmRgDJmN
— MickeyBlog.com (@MickeyBlog_) February 15, 2023
We have a few pearls ourselves. My son got a large black pearl once and he was so excited.
What do you think? Are you happy to see this experience return?
Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.