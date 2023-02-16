Akoya Pearls Reopens in EPCOT’s Japan Pavilion After Three Years!







San, Ni, Ichi! One of the popular offerings at EPCOT’s Japan pavilion Mitsukoshi store was the Akoya Pearl experience where guests could purchase an oyster and the Cast Members would open them to reveal a pearl. The pearls can be different colors from white to black, and different sizes.

The cost is $18.78 plus tax.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the experience closed with the parks and had not reopened, until yesterday, February 15. Now it’s back and I’m so happy to see it’s return.

We have a few pearls ourselves. My son got a large black pearl once and he was so excited.

