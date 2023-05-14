Akershus Breakfast Returns at Epcot







Mother’s Day (USA) made a fitting day for Akershus Royal Banquet Hall in the Norway pavilion of Epcot to return to serving breakfast and lunch. Our friends, GooToYou, went to the Akershus Royal Banquet Hall for the first breakfast since it reopened after closing in 2020.

This Epcot character dining location reopened for dinner only back in November 2022. However, Akershus Royal Banquet Hall began serving breakfast and lunch again on May 14. We knew this change was coming since Disney announced it back in March.

The character breakfast is served family-style. It costs $53 for adults and $34 for a child aged three to nine. As usual, we apologize on behalf of Disney that your picky-eating ten-year-old will cost an adult price. However, the meal functions as an all-you-care-to-eat dining adventure. Lunch returns today also. Prices for that are $63 and $41.

The breakfast consists of the expected theme park resort breakfast options with a few Disney twists to fit the Norway dining theme. You can enjoy breakfast pastries with meat and cheese, mixed fruit, potato casserole, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, and Norwegian waffles.

Disney Princesses at Akershus Royal Banquet Hall

Of course, the main reason you dine at Akershus Royal Banquet Hall revolves around the princesses. One word of caution, you will not see Anna and Else at Akershus. They have their own greeting area in the Norway pavilion of Epcot. You will, however, encounter five princesses on a typical day.

On breakfast reopening day, the five most common princesses at Akershus came to greet guests at their tables. Ariel, Snow White, Tiana, Belle, and Aurora made their way around the banquet hall, chatting with guests.

For groups desiring to enjoy some relaxing character interaction with the Disney princesses, Akershus Royal Banquet Hall provides a nice way to start your day at Epcot. Even though the food quality may not be as high as at Cinderella’s Royal Table, this princess experience costs less. It will not come with the added stress of a Cinderella’s Royal Table advance dining reservation.

Once again, thanks to GooToYou for the photos from the reopening day at Akershus Royal Banquet Hall. As always, eat like you mean it!