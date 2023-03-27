Akershus Breakfast / Lunch Menus and Pricing Have Been Posted

Kambrea Pratt
(Photo Credit: WDWKingdom)


Akershus in the Norway pavilion of EPCOT has been a popular princess-character, aka storybook dining, location for years. It was always a good option if you wanted a similar princess experience as Cinderella’s Royal Table for a lower price. Since the pandemic breakfast and lunch were not offered at the location. Starting May 14, they will once again be offered. Here is a look at the menus and pricing.

Breakfast pricing will be $53 per adult (ages 10 and up) and $41 per child (ages 3-9) (not counting tax and tip.)

The menu:

  • Breakfast Pastries and Accompaniments
  • Mixed Fruit
  • Potato Casserole
  • Scrambled Eggs
  • Bacon
  • Sausage
  • Norwegian Waffles
  • Assorted Fountain Beverages
  • Freshly Brewed Joffrey’s Coffee™
  • Twinings® Hot Tea

Lunch pricing will be $63 per adult (ages 10 and up) and $34 per child (ages 3-9) (not counting tax and tip.)

The menu offerings:

  • Field Greens Salad with Lingonberry Vinaigrette
  • Lefse with Cardamom-Cinnamon Butter
  • Traditional KjØttkake: Norwegian Meatballs
  • Mashed Potatoes and Gravy
  • Grilled Salmon with Herbed Butter
  • Green Beans
  • Red Cabbage
  • Macaroni & Cheese
  • Kylling og Melboller: Norwegian Chicken and Dumplings
  • Corn Dog Nuggets

Allergy-friendly options are available upon request.

The Royal Chef’s Dessert Plate
An Assortment of Norwegian-inspired pastries.

Specialty Drinks Will Be Available For Purchase:

  • Northern Light’s Cocktail –Helix7 Vodka, Bols Blue Curaçao Liqueur, Blueberry, Desert Pear, and Sprite® with a souvenir Glow Cube $19.50.
  • Blue Viking- This blend of Helix7 Vodka, Don Q Cristal Rum, El Jimador Blanco Tequila, Askur Gin, and Bols Blue Curaçao Liqueur will tame even the mightiest of Norse God thirst. $16.50.
  • The Bifröst – This blend of LINIE Aquavit Liqueur and Orange Cream with a splash of Grenadine will bring you along the journey between Midgard and Asgard. $16.50.
  • The Stavanger – A refreshing frozen blend of Helix7 Vodka, LINIE Aquavit Liqueur, and Raspberry. $16.50.
  • The Oslo – A creation from the capital city, this frozen favorite combines Helix7 Vodka, LINIE Aquavit Liqueur, Bols Crème de Banana Liqueur, and Strawberries. $16.50.
  • Linie Aquavit Glacier Shot – Tradisjonell Norsk Spirit produced from potatoes and flavored with caraway, aniseed, and orange peel then matured in Oloroso Sherry casks that give the Norwegian Aquavit a golden color and soft notes of vanilla (Product of Norway 41.5% ABV.) $12.00.
There will also be fountain drinks, beer, and wine selections available.
Make sure you book a reservation if you would like to partake in any of the breakfast, lunch or dinner offerings.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!


