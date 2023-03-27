Akershus Breakfast / Lunch Menus and Pricing Have Been Posted







Akershus in the Norway pavilion of EPCOT has been a popular princess-character, aka storybook dining, location for years. It was always a good option if you wanted a similar princess experience as Cinderella’s Royal Table for a lower price. Since the pandemic breakfast and lunch were not offered at the location. Starting May 14, they will once again be offered. Here is a look at the menus and pricing.

Breakfast pricing will be $53 per adult (ages 10 and up) and $41 per child (ages 3-9) (not counting tax and tip.)

The menu:

Breakfast Pastries and Accompaniments

Mixed Fruit

Potato Casserole

Scrambled Eggs

Bacon

Sausage

Norwegian Waffles Assorted Fountain Beverages

Freshly Brewed Joffrey’s Coffee™

Twinings® Hot Tea Lunch pricing will be $63 per adult (ages 10 and up) and $34 per child (ages 3-9) (not counting tax and tip.) The menu offerings: Field Greens Salad with Lingonberry Vinaigrette

Lefse with Cardamom-Cinnamon Butter

Traditional KjØttkake: Norwegian Meatballs

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

Grilled Salmon with Herbed Butter

Green Beans

Red Cabbage

Macaroni & Cheese

Kylling og Melboller: Norwegian Chicken and Dumplings

Corn Dog Nuggets Allergy-friendly options are available upon request. The Royal Chef’s Dessert Plate An Assortment of Norwegian-inspired pastries. Specialty Drinks Will Be Available For Purchase: Northern Light’s Cocktail – Helix7 Vodka, Bols Blue Curaçao Liqueur, Blueberry, Desert Pear, and Sprite® with a souvenir Glow Cube $19.50.

Helix7 Vodka, Bols Blue Curaçao Liqueur, Blueberry, Desert Pear, and Sprite® with a souvenir Glow Cube $19.50. Blue Viking- This blend of Helix7 Vodka, Don Q Cristal Rum, El Jimador Blanco Tequila, Askur Gin, and Bols Blue Curaçao Liqueur will tame even the mightiest of Norse God thirst. $16.50.

This blend of Helix7 Vodka, Don Q Cristal Rum, El Jimador Blanco Tequila, Askur Gin, and Bols Blue Curaçao Liqueur will tame even the mightiest of Norse God thirst. $16.50. The Bifröst – This blend of LINIE Aquavit Liqueur and Orange Cream with a splash of Grenadine will bring you along the journey between Midgard and Asgard. $16.50.

This blend of LINIE Aquavit Liqueur and Orange Cream with a splash of Grenadine will bring you along the journey between Midgard and Asgard. $16.50. The Stavanger – A refreshing frozen blend of Helix7 Vodka, LINIE Aquavit Liqueur, and Raspberry. $16.50.

A refreshing frozen blend of Helix7 Vodka, LINIE Aquavit Liqueur, and Raspberry. $16.50. The Oslo – A creation from the capital city, this frozen favorite combines Helix7 Vodka, LINIE Aquavit Liqueur, Bols Crème de Banana Liqueur, and Strawberries. $16.50.

A creation from the capital city, this frozen favorite combines Helix7 Vodka, LINIE Aquavit Liqueur, Bols Crème de Banana Liqueur, and Strawberries. $16.50. Linie Aquavit Glacier Shot – Tradisjonell Norsk Spirit produced from potatoes and flavored with caraway, aniseed, and orange peel then matured in Oloroso Sherry casks that give the Norwegian Aquavit a golden color and soft notes of vanilla (Product of Norway 41.5% ABV.) $12.00. There will also be fountain drinks, beer, and wine selections available. Make sure you book a reservation if you would like to partake in any of the breakfast, lunch or dinner offerings. What do you think? Comment and let us know! Source: Disney Parks Blog