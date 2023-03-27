Akershus Breakfast / Lunch Menus and Pricing Have Been Posted

Akershus in the Norway pavilion of EPCOT has been a popular princess-character, aka storybook dining, location for years. It was always a good option if you wanted a similar princess experience as Cinderella’s Royal Table for a lower price. Since the pandemic breakfast and lunch were not offered at the location. Starting May 14, they will once again be offered. Here is a look at the menus and pricing.
Breakfast pricing will be $53 per adult (ages 10 and up) and $41 per child (ages 3-9) (not counting tax and tip.)
The menu:
