





While using AI to generate creative content is a polarizing topic right now (in fact, it’s a chief concern of Hollywood writers involved in the WGA writers’ strike) it certainly can yield some interesting results.

We asked ChatGPT what Star Wars Episodes VII, VIII and IX might’ve looked like with George Lucas at the helm and not Disney-owned Lucasfilm. Its answers were kind of fun, and seem to gel with the George Lucas storytelling style.

Interestingly, the AI chose to focus the story on characters named Kira and Sam. These names have popped up before as placeholder names for the characters who would eventually become Rey and Finn.

While it’s impossible to know exactly what would’ve become of Star Wars without Disney’s involvement, the theoretical movie trilogy outline is a pretty interesting read.

(Some would argue that the story is more cohesive than the trilogy Disney ultimately gave us, but that’s a conversation for another day.)

Check out what the AI had to say below…

Hello! Let’s pretend that Disney did not create any more Star Wars movies after Return of the Jedi. Could you speculate what George Lucas would have written for Episodes VII, VIII and IX and summarize each hypothetical film in one paragraph?

Sure, I can certainly speculate based on what we know about George Lucas’ ideas and the direction he was heading in before selling Lucasfilm to Disney in 2012.

According to interviews and statements from Lucas, his original plan for the Star Wars sequel trilogy involved a focus on the midichlorians and the science behind the Force, as well as exploring the origins of the Jedi Order and the Sith. He also indicated that the trilogy would have focused on new characters, rather than the original trilogy cast, and would have taken place many years after Return of the Jedi.

With that in mind, here’s my speculation on what the hypothetical Episodes VII, VIII, and IX might have looked like:

Episode VII: The Force Unleashed

Set several decades after the events of Return of the Jedi, Episode VII would introduce a new group of heroes, including a young Jedi named Kira and a former stormtrooper named Sam. Together, they embark on a quest to discover the origins of the Force and unravel a plot by a mysterious new villain, who seeks to manipulate the midichlorians to gain ultimate power.

Episode VIII: Rise of the Sith

In the second installment, Kira and Sam continue their journey, as they are joined by a new ally, a wise old Jedi named Ben. They discover the ancient Sith homeworld and encounter a group of rogue Sith who have been in hiding for centuries. Kira must confront her own inner darkness and temptations as she battles to prevent the Sith from rising again and destroying the galaxy.

Episode IX: Balance of the Force

In the final chapter, Kira, Sam, and Ben unite with a coalition of rebels and former Imperials to launch a final assault on the Sith stronghold. In a climactic battle, Kira faces off against the main villain, who has been revealed to be a powerful Force user who seeks to achieve ultimate balance in the galaxy by wiping out all life. Kira must use all of her training and the power of the Force to defeat the villain and restore balance to the galaxy.

Of course, this is all just speculation, and it’s impossible to know for sure what George Lucas would have written if he had continued with the Star Wars franchise. But based on his past statements and the themes he explored in the prequel trilogy, this seems like a plausible direction for a hypothetical sequel trilogy.

Could you give us some memorable lines of dialog from these hypothetical Star Wars films?

Sure, I can certainly give it a shot! Here are some memorable lines of dialogue that might have appeared in the hypothetical Star Wars sequels I outlined earlier:

Episode VII: The Force Unleashed

Kira: “The Force is more than just a power. It’s a connection to everything. And that means we have a responsibility to protect it.”

Sam: “I used to think I was just a number. But now I know I can be something more. I can be a hero.”

Episode VIII: Rise of the Sith

Ben: “The Sith believe that strength comes from the power to dominate others. But true strength comes from the power to lift others up.”

Kira: “The dark side may be tempting, but it only leads to destruction. The light side may be difficult, but it leads to something greater: balance.”

Episode IX: Balance of the Force

Villain: “Balance is not about light or dark. It’s about destroying everything that stands in the way of true harmony.”

Kira: “The Force flows through all things. Even in the darkest places, there is still hope.”

Sam: “We may not have chosen this fight, but we’ll finish it. For the sake of the galaxy.”

Do older versions of Han, Luke, and Leia appear together in this hypothetical trilogy? And if so, can you describe that scene and what some of the dialogue might have been like?

In this hypothetical trilogy, George Lucas indicated that he would have focused on new characters rather than the original trilogy cast. However, if the older versions of Han, Luke, and Leia were to appear together, here’s one possible scenario:

In Episode VIII: Rise of the Sith, the heroes might seek out Luke Skywalker, who has been in self-imposed exile for years. Upon reaching his secluded hideaway, they discover that he is not alone. Han Solo and Leia Organa are there with him, and they have been working with Luke to uncover the secrets of the Force and the Sith.

The scene might start with a tense silence as the heroes and the older trio stare at each other, assessing the situation. Then, Han Solo might break the silence:

Han: “Well, well, well. Look who’s finally decided to join the party.”

Leia: “Don’t be rude, Han. They’ve come a long way to see us.”

Luke: “Welcome, my friends. I’m glad you’re here. We could use all the help we can get.”

The heroes might be in awe of meeting the legendary trio, and there could be a moment of nostalgia as the older characters reflect on their past adventures together. However, there might also be a sense of urgency, as they realize that the new threat posed by the Sith requires all of their combined knowledge and skills.

Leia: “It’s good to see you again, Luke. But we can’t just sit around reminiscing. The galaxy needs us now more than ever.”

Han: “She’s right. We’ve got a new enemy to take down, and it’s not going to be easy.”

Luke: “I know. But we have something they don’t: the power of the Force, and the bond between us.”

There might be a moment of solemn silence as the older characters pass on their wisdom to the new heroes, and then the group might set out on their mission together. The scene would be a powerful nod to the original trilogy, while also setting up the new characters for their own adventures and battles.

And who would hypothetically star in these movies, based on the character descriptions and the actors that were available at the time?

Assuming that these hypothetical Star Wars sequels were made immediately after Return of the Jedi, and that George Lucas had full creative control, here are my speculations on who might have starred in the films:

Episode VII: The Force Unleashed For the role of Kira, a young Jedi who is the main protagonist of the film, Lucas might have cast an unknown actor, as he did with Mark Hamill in the original Star Wars. For the role of Sam, a former stormtrooper turned hero, Lucas might have considered actors like Matthew Broderick or Rob Lowe, who were popular in the 80s and had the youthful energy and charisma to carry an action-adventure film.

Episode VIII: Rise of the Sith For the role of Ben, the wise old Jedi who joins Kira and Sam on their quest, Lucas might have looked to veteran actors like Christopher Lee or Max von Sydow, who had experience playing wise mentors in fantasy films. For the role of the main Sith villain, Lucas might have considered actors like Tim Curry or Malcolm McDowell, who had a history of playing charismatic and menacing villains.

Episode IX: Balance of the Force Assuming the same actors returned for their roles, Kira and Sam would have been played by the same actors as in Episode VII, with a possible addition of a young up-and-coming actor for a new character. For the role of the main villain, Lucas might have looked to actors like Anthony Hopkins or Alan Rickman, who were known for their ability to bring gravitas to complex villainous roles.

Again, this is all just speculation based on the characters and themes that George Lucas had envisioned for the Star Wars sequel trilogy. It’s impossible to know for sure who he would have cast if he had gone ahead with his plans.

Would this hypothetical trilogy introduce new planets, aliens, vehicles and side characters? Could you tell us what we might’ve seen in this new Star Wars trilogy?

Absolutely! In a hypothetical Star Wars trilogy directed by George Lucas, we could expect to see a variety of new planets, vehicles, and characters, as well as new takes on classic Star Wars elements. Here are some examples:

New Planets:

Voraxxa – A desert planet with vast canyons and ravines, where the heroes must navigate treacherous terrain to reach a hidden fortress. Kelar – A forest planet with dense vegetation and towering trees, where the heroes must evade hostile creatures and find a hidden Jedi temple. Tethys – A water-covered planet with sprawling oceans and deep trenches, where the heroes must discover the secrets of a submerged ancient civilization. Caelum – A gas giant with numerous floating cities and platforms, where the heroes must uncover a plot to sabotage the New Republic’s air defenses. Cygnus Prime – An icy planet with frigid temperatures and dangerous ice storms, where the heroes must recover a powerful relic before it falls into the wrong hands. Eudoria – A planet with vast deserts and towering mesas, where the heroes must locate a lost tribe of Force-sensitive beings and enlist their aid in the fight against the Sith. Hestia – A volcanic planet with active lava flows and treacherous mountains, where the heroes must confront a powerful Sith Lord and prevent them from unleashing destruction on the galaxy.

These new planets would add new and diverse environments for the heroes to explore, with unique challenges and obstacles that would test their skills and resolve.

New Aliens:

Vahla – A species of peaceful, telepathic beings who are native to a remote planet and who possess an innate ability to sense danger and detect deceit. Cazzerian – A humanoid species with distinctive scales and horns, who are known for their fierce fighting skills and their loyalty to their comrades. Drachellian – A reptilian species with tough, scaly skin and sharp claws, who are expert hunters and skilled in combat. Enso – A species of short, furry creatures with long tails and sharp teeth, who are expert scavengers and traders and have a knack for finding valuable resources. Zolod – A species of insectoid creatures who are known for their hive mind and their ability to communicate with one another across great distances. Nocivian – A species of amphibious creatures who are native to a water-covered planet, and who possess unique bio-luminescent abilities that they use for communication and defense. Helodian – A species of tall, elegant beings who are known for their grace and their advanced knowledge of science and technology.

These new alien races would add diversity and richness to the Star Wars universe, and provide new opportunities for storytelling and exploration of different cultures and societies.

New Vehicles:

The A-Wing Striker – A new and improved version of the A-Wing fighter, with upgraded weapons and maneuverability. The T-47 Airspeeder – A larger, more heavily armed version of the snowspeeder, used for ground battles on various planets. The Mandalorian Cruiser – A sleek and powerful ship, used by a group of Mandalorian warriors who ally with the heroes. The Nightsister Speeder – A mystical speeder used by the Force-sensitive Nightsisters, who are enemies of the Sith.

New Side Characters:

Tarek – A skilled and loyal engineer who joins the heroes on their journey, providing them with crucial technological expertise and support. Xolomi – A former bounty hunter who has turned her skills towards helping the rebellion, providing intelligence and resources to the heroes. Kethara – A powerful force user from an isolated planet, who has been discovered by the heroes and joins them on their quest to restore balance to the galaxy. Jerrick – A former Imperial officer who has defected to the New Republic, and whose knowledge of the Empire’s tactics and strategies proves invaluable in the fight against the Sith. Ahsok – A young Padawan who is taken under the wing of the heroes, and who develops her own connection to the Force as she learns from them. Zareen – A member of a group of rogue traders who operate on the fringes of the galaxy, and who helps the heroes by providing them with rare and valuable resources. Tornel – A gruff and stubborn old veteran who has seen his share of wars and battles, and who joins the heroes on their mission out of a sense of duty and honor.

These characters would add depth and complexity to the Star Wars universe, while also helping to flesh out the heroes’ quest and the larger conflicts at play in the galaxy.

These are just a few examples of the kinds of new planets, characters, vehicles, and aliens we might see in a hypothetical Star Wars trilogy directed by George Lucas. Of course, the possibilities are endless, and Lucas would undoubtedly have come up with many more exciting and inventive ideas.

The hypothetical movie trilogy sounds pretty interesting, even if it does seem like it’s cobbling together pieces of other Star Wars media. Still, it’s a curious “what if” scenario.

So let’s try something else.

Rewriting The Last Jedi…

Now, what if we didn’t want to throw out Disney’s sequel trilogy entirely? What if we simply had AI rewrite The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker to be less polarizing and more fan-pleasing, with the end goal of toppling Avengers: Endgame at the box office?

The results are pretty interesting! See below…

The Last Jedi was a polarizing Star Wars film. Continuing with the plot threads introduced in The Force Awakens, could you rewrite a hypothetical Episode VIII so it is more fan-pleasing and could potentially make more money at the box office than The Force Awakens did?

Certainly, here’s one possible rewrite of Episode VIII that might have been more fan-pleasing and successful at the box office:

Episode VIII: Rise of the New Republic

The movie picks up immediately after the events of The Force Awakens. Rey has found Luke Skywalker on the hidden planet of Ahch-To and is trying to convince him to return to the fight against the First Order. Meanwhile, Finn has been rescued from the brink of death by the New Republic, who are preparing for a major assault on the First Order.

The movie focuses on the battle between the New Republic and the First Order, with Rey and Finn leading the charge alongside new allies. Meanwhile, Kylo Ren struggles with his internal conflict between the light and dark side, while Supreme Leader Snoke seeks to turn him fully to the dark side.

The movie would still feature Luke Skywalker, but he would play a more active role in the story. He would not be depicted as a grumpy and disillusioned old hermit, but rather as a wise and powerful Jedi Master who has been training a new generation of Jedi on Ahch-To. When the First Order attacks the New Republic, Luke and his students join the battle, with Luke unleashing his full power and skill against the enemy.

Another change would be to focus more on the original trilogy characters. Leia would play a more prominent role in the story, leading the New Republic’s forces and providing guidance and support to the heroes. Han Solo would also be alive and well, and would be reunited with Chewbacca and his old friends. His reunion with Leia would be a touching moment, and his sacrifice in the final battle against the First Order would be an emotional moment for fans.

Finally, the movie would feature more action and space battles, with the heroes fighting against the First Order in epic sequences that rival the classic battles of the original trilogy. There would still be room for character development and emotional moments, but the movie would prioritize thrilling action and adventure.

Overall, this hypothetical version of Episode VIII would aim to provide more fan service and satisfy the expectations of audiences who wanted a more traditional Star Wars experience. With a focus on action, adventure, and beloved characters, the movie would have a better chance of surpassing the box office success of The Force Awakens.

Could you give us some memorable dialog from this hypothetical movie?

Sure, here are a few lines of memorable dialogue that could have been in this hypothetical version of Episode VIII:

Leia: “The First Order will not stop until they have destroyed us all. But we will not give up. We will fight for what we believe in, no matter the cost.” Luke: “The Force is not a weapon to be wielded, but a power to be respected. Only by understanding its true nature can we hope to defeat our enemies.” Han Solo: “Well, look who’s back from the dead. I always knew you had a tough streak in you, kid.” Rey: “I know I’m just a scavenger from Jakku, but I believe in the power of the Force. And I believe we can beat the First Order, if we work together.” Finn: “I may have been a stormtrooper once, but I know what’s right. And fighting alongside you all feels like the right thing to do.” Kylo Ren: “I feel the pull of the light within me. But I am not afraid. I will embrace the darkness and crush all who stand in my way.” Supreme Leader Snoke: “You are weak, Kylo Ren. You must choose your path, and choose it quickly. The fate of the galaxy depends on it.”

These lines of dialogue reflect the themes of the movie – the power of the Force, the importance of unity and cooperation, the struggle between the light and dark sides, and the stakes of the battle against the First Order. By highlighting these themes and giving the characters memorable lines to say, the movie would engage audiences and keep them invested in the story.

Continuing the plot of this hypothetical Episode VIII, could you also generate a hypothetical Episode IX? Again, more fan-pleasing and less polarizing and with the goal of surpassing Avengers: Endgame’s box office total.

Sure, here’s a hypothetical plot for Episode IX that could be more fan-pleasing and successful at the box office:

Episode IX: The Final Showdown

The movie begins with the New Republic and the First Order still locked in battle, with both sides suffering heavy losses. The heroes are determined to end the conflict once and for all, but they know that defeating the First Order will require a bold and daring plan.

As the heroes regroup and plan their next move, they receive a message from an unexpected source: Lando Calrissian. He has discovered a secret weapon that could turn the tide of the war, and he needs their help to retrieve it.

The heroes embark on a perilous journey across the galaxy, facing off against dangerous foes and obstacles along the way. They encounter new allies and old enemies, and discover the true nature of the Force and its role in the fate of the galaxy.

Meanwhile, Kylo Ren and Supreme Leader Snoke are locked in a power struggle, with Kylo struggling to maintain his control over the First Order and Snoke seeking to use him as a pawn in his own schemes. As their conflict comes to a head, Kylo must confront the darkness within him and choose his path once and for all.

The movie would feature epic space battles, lightsaber duels, and thrilling action sequences, all building up to a final showdown between the heroes and the villains. The fate of the galaxy hangs in the balance, and only the strength of their bond and the power of the Force can hope to save them.

To make the movie more fan-pleasing, the movie would feature appearances from classic characters such as Lando Calrissian, Wedge Antilles, and Admiral Ackbar, as well as fan-favorite creatures like the Wookiees and Ewoks. There would also be plenty of humor and heart, as well as callbacks to classic Star Wars moments and themes.

To surpass the box office total of Avengers: Endgame, the movie would need to have a strong marketing campaign and generate buzz and excitement among fans. It would also need to be a satisfying conclusion to the Star Wars saga, tying up loose ends and delivering a satisfying payoff to the characters and themes that audiences have come to love.

Would Palpatine somehow return in this hypothetical movie?

It’s possible, but not necessary. Palpatine’s return in The Rise of Skywalker was a controversial plot twist, and some fans felt that it undermined the established story and characters. In a hypothetical Episode IX that aimed to be more fan-pleasing and less polarizing, it might be better to avoid bringing back Palpatine.

Instead, the movie could focus on the conflict between the heroes and the First Order, with Kylo Ren as the primary antagonist. Kylo’s struggle with the light and dark sides of the Force has been a major plot point throughout the sequel trilogy, and having him as the final villain would provide a satisfying conclusion to his character arc.

That being said, if Palpatine were to make an appearance, it would need to be done in a way that makes sense within the established story and doesn’t feel like a forced plot twist. The key to making it work would be to provide a clear explanation of how he survived his apparent death in Return of the Jedi and how he fits into the current conflict. If done well, it could provide an exciting and satisfying twist for fans.

Wow. So where was the AI when they were brainstorming the scripts for the Sequel Trilogy?

That being said, it’s easy to see why Hollywood writers are so afraid of the explosion in AI technology. A competent plot synopsis and dialog can be generated on the fly, and some of it is actually better than what some human writers are producing.

While the WGA strike won’t stop technology from marching forward, it might slow down the studios’ reliance on AI to generate content.