Ahmed Best Responds To Fan Reaction After Surprise Appearance







On one of the more recent episodes of The Mandalorian fans saw a special guest appearance from former Jar Jar Binks actor Ahmed Best. The actor was playing the role of Jedi Master Kelleran Beq and aided in the rescue of young Grogu during the attack on the Jedi Temple in Revenge of the Sith.







Following his guest appearance fans online shared their excitement of seeing him seeing him return in front of the camera. Many fans know of the hardship he endured when The Phantom Menace was first released in 1999 and the backlash his character Jar Jar Binks revived. But all these years later fans have now accepted the actor and are happy to see and interact with him.



Following the online praise from fans, Ahmed Best took to social media and shared a video message to all of those who gave their support and expressed their excitement:



“Star Wars fans on social media, thank you so much for everybody who ever rocked with me. I am more of a fan than I am a person in these movies and I always have been, always will be. I get just as excited when every new Star Wars thing drops, when people show up on stage at Star Wars Celebration and I’m more of a Star Wars news junkie than anything else. So I’m right there with you, thank you, and let’s keep loving this thing.“







Despite the long and rough history the actor has with the franchise he is still able to enjoy both interacting with the fans and being a part of the fandom itself. It s great to see that he has moved past that dark chapter in his life and has been able to make the best of it.



Perhaps this isn’t the last time we see Jedi Master Kelleran Beq.



Source: comicbook.com