Ahmed Best Makes Surprise Return In Mandalorian Season 3







The popular Star Wars television series The Mandalorian has had quite a number of surprise returns. Seeing Jedi Master Luke Skywalker at the end of the second season took the Internet by storm. But now another surprise return, this one a bit more meta, when former Jar Jar Binks actor Ahmed Best appeared as Jedi Master Kelleran Beq via flashback.







Ever since his introduction the character of Jar Jar Binks has been rather divisive. A clumsy Gungan who is always getting in over his head and speaks in a high pitched voice some call annoying. Despite a majority of the fandom mocking him he does have his fans.







But sadly it wasn’t just the character who was mocked, but the actor who played him. Ahmed Best not only provided the voice of the character but was also the on-set reference for The Phantom Menace and would also voice the character in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. He voiced him in various other Star Wars projects like Star Wars: The Clone Wars and even Robot Chicken Star Wars.



He even made a cameo in Attack of the Clones as the background character Achk Med-Beq at the casino.

Ahmed Best said that he struggled for years with the backlash and at one point even considered taking his own life. But since then a greater appreciation for the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy has set it with fans expressing love for the actor.



In 2020 Best returned to the franchise as a new character Jedi Master Kelleran Beq in the online children’s game show Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge as the show’s host.







Now Kelleran Beq officially joins the series as an on-screen character appearing in a flashback during the Jedi Temple Purge in Revenge of the Sith as he helps rescue Grogu from the clone troopers and Darth Vader.



Seeing him return has been met with a wave of positivity from the fandom, happy to see him in a role that many believe he deserved after all he went through. Hopefully, this isn’t the last we see Best, as even Obi-Wan Kenobi actor Ewan McGregor revealed that he wishes to once again work with him.



What do you think of this remarkable return? Were you ever a fan of Jar Jar Binks? Let us know below.



Source: comicbook.com