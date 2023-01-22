Agatha: Coven of Chaos Leaked Set Photos From Inside a Mall







Some set photos from the upcoming Marvel show Agatha: Coven of Chaos have surfaced. It appears that filming is being done in a shopping mall and the name of the mall has been changed on the mall map to say “Westview Shopping Mall.”

If you watched WandaVision then you know Westview was the name of the town she created with her hex. Since that’s were we last saw Agatha it makes sense that the show starts there as well.

Tweets from @lgbthauhn on Twitter show actress Kathryn Haun, who plays Agatha Harkness, and actor Joe Locke walking around a mall.

kathryn hahn and joe locke set photos off new show agatha coven of chaos pic.twitter.com/2mIDWiudv1 — e🎸 (@lgbthahn) January 20, 2023

Other images show the actors filming a scene in a food court:

kathryn hahn and joe locke on the set of agatha coven of chaos pic.twitter.com/2jVCnJUKxr — e🎸 (@lgbthahn) January 20, 2023

The show will be nine episodes and is scheduled to air on Disney+ winter of 2023, which puts it very late in 2023. Given they are still filming I wouldn’t be surprised if it didn’t get pushed back to 2024.

