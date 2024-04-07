After Years of Waiting, Roaming Droids have Arrived at Galaxy’s Edge!







We’ve said for years that Galaxy’s Edge was missing something important. The Star Wars-themed area of Disneyland will finally have droids! No, not the kind you buy, but the ones that make the experience so much more immersive!

Aside from the odd decision to base the area on an unknown planet, Galaxy’s Edge has been lacking that authentic Star Wars feel. While we do get live actors daily throughout the day, the lack of droids like R2-D2 and C-3PO seemed like a missed opportunity.

Thanks to the hard work of Disney’s Imagineers, the BDX droids we saw parading through the Black Spire Outpost are ready to greet guests regularly! Yes, the cute, waddling robots will be daily staples of the park!

D23’s Instagram page announced that 2024’s Season of the Force is the official launch date for the latest technological wonders. They’re even more adorable than when we first saw them!

“Meet the playful (and adorable!!) BDX Droids making daily appearances at @Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge 🥹😍 See the droids for yourself during Season of the Force, from April 5 to June 2 at Disneyland Resort.“

Since Season of the Force kicked off on April 5, we’ve seen the BDX droids interact charmingly with guests and animals within the park.

A Cast Member takes on the role of a Droid Trainer and introduces the BDX units. It’s not clear if the droids’ time in the spotlight will be extended beyond what we saw this week, but it is undoubtedly welcomed:

While this is a fantastic step in making Galaxy’s Edge more like the authentic Star Wars experience we’ve been hoping for, there’s still a long way to go. Regardless, the Imagineering team deserves all the praise for giving these little guys life and attitude.

What do you think of the new additions to the park? Let us know!

[Source: D23’s Instagram page]