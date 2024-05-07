Search
After Several Disney Animated Box Office Bombs, Disney Will Rely Heavily on Sequels, Says Bob Iger

By PNP Newsroom
If you’re looking for new ideas from the House of Mouse, you might be waiting awhile.

During Disney’s Q2 earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Iger made comments to the effect that there was “a lot of value in sequels” as they’re easier to market. He also pointed to competitors’ doing well with sequels, likely meaning DreamWorks and Illumination.

Because God forbid the studio that innovated animation for decades tries something new.

This would explain why we’re seeing Moana 2, Frozen 3 and 4, Zootopia 2, Inside Out 2 and Toy Story 5 and not the next groundbreaking animated feature film from Disney and/or Pixar.

In fact, looking at their upcoming animated slate, only Elio is an original concept.

It’s likely that Disney is playing it safe in part due to many recent Disney and Pixar animated misfires at the box office, including Strange World, Wish, and Lightyear.

Disney is trimming the fat just like every other Hollywood studio right now, and it’s likely that “playing it safe” will be Mickey’s new motto for the foreseeable future.

 


