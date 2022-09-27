After Hours Events Are Coming Back to Walt Disney World in 2023

The Disney Parks Blog has announced that After Hours events will be returning to Walt Disney World on select nights staring January 4, 2023 and running through April 19, 2023.

With these “After Hour” events you get to pay about the same price as one of the after hours parties. Guests can get into the parks as early as 7PM and then get three hours after park close.

“In case you aren’t familiar with Disney After Hours, these late-night, separately ticketed events let you enjoy a Walt Disney World theme park for three additional hours after regular park hours, with treats such as ice cream, popcorn and select beverages included. Best of all, the number of tickets for these events is limited, which means lower wait times for some of your favorite attractions.”

Walt Disney World will have offerings for both the Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Prices will range from $129-$159 (plus tax) per person. DVC and Annual Passholders will get discounts.

Magic Kingdom: Party runs from 10PM-1AM (guests can get it starting at 7PM)

Event Date Price (Excludes Tax) Price for Passholders and

Disney Vacation Club

Members (Excludes Tax) Monday, January 9, 2023 $135 $105 Monday, January 16, 2023 $159 $129 Monday, January 23, 2023 $145 $115 Thursday, February 16, 2023 $159 $129 Monday, February 20, 2023 $159 $129 Monday, February 27, 2023 $155 $125 Thursday, March 2, 2023 $159 $129 Monday, March 6, 2023 $155 $125 Monday, March 13, 2023 $155 $125 Thursday, March 16, 2023 $155 $125 Monday, March 20, 2023 $155 $125 Monday, March 27, 2023 $149 $119

Disney’s Hollywood Studios- The event runs from 9:30PM to 12:30AM (Guests can get in starting at 7PM)

Event Date Price (Excludes Tax) Price for Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members (Excludes Tax) Wednesday, January 4, 2023 $145 $115 Wednesday, January 11, 2023 $129 $99 Wednesday, January 18, 2023 $139 $109 Wednesday, January 25, 2023 $145 $115 Wednesday, February 15, 2023 $149 $119 Wednesday, February 22, 2023 $149 $119 Wednesday, March 8, 2023 $149 $119 Wednesday, March 22, 2023 $149 $119 Wednesday, March 29, 2023 $145 $115 Sunday, April 2, 2023 $139 $109 Wednesday, April 5, 2023 $149 $119 Wednesday, April 19, 2023 $145 $115

Sales for these tickets will start on October 4 for guests of Disney Resort hotels, Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin and Shades of Green. All other guests can purchase their tickets starting on October 7.

Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween sold out a couple of weeks ago, so they are likely trying to keep that gravy train flowing for their first fiscal quarter of 2022-2023. Guests who want to have lower wait times and who are willing to spend the money win. When you think about it, until you buy your daily ticket, Genie+, Lighting Lanes, etc. you will probably get a better deal for those few hours. I would say this would be a good “deal” (for Disney pricing.)

Of course “lower wait times” all depends on how many people they let in.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Disney