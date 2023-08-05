Aerial Views of Two Tent Houses For Halloween Horror Nights At Universal Orlando







Today we have a look at the current status of two tents that are becoming the Halloween Horror Nights Houses at Universal Orlando. Thanks to Twitter user @bioreconstruct we have a look at some of the staging for the HHN event that starts in less than a month!

A nearly straight-down aerial look at the #HHN tent houses. pic.twitter.com/1dvbspjabZ — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) August 4, 2023

Dr. Oddfellow’s Twisted Origins House

Universal describes this house as:

“Your Soul is a Price He’s Willing to Pay.

You won’t be able to resist going inside Dr. Oddfellow’s menacing menagerie of twisted oddities. But the price for you and your friends is steep: the cost of your souls to feed his immortal power”

Dr. Oddfellow is going to be a very prominent character at HHN 32.

Aerial overview of Dr. Oddfellow’s Twisted Origins #HHN tent house. With a carnival themed entrance. pic.twitter.com/ltrp74lJLA — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) August 4, 2023

Aerial look at the entrance of Dr. Oddfellow’s Twisted Origins #HHN house. pic.twitter.com/mIUsH93NgH — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) August 4, 2023

Aerial look at the entrance of Dr. Oddfellow’s Twisted Origins #HHN house. pic.twitter.com/EPCeADE6aX — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) August 4, 2023

Darkest Deal House

“Fame is Fleeting. Fear is Forever.

Blues musician Pinestraw Spruce will have to face the music after meeting with The Collector and trading his soul for musical glory. You and your squad learn the terrible price of fame.“

Aerial overview of the Darkest Deal #HHN house. Arrow at truss for event lighting. pic.twitter.com/SHQK0GuTX5 — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) August 4, 2023

A better look at the entrance staging.

Aerial photo of the Darkest Deal #HHN house. Signage includes Barrel House Blues, and entrance is through Bub’s Lounge. pic.twitter.com/9xOFy11xte — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) August 4, 2023

These are just two houses of the ten that are coming to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando. The event will run on select nights starting on September 1 and running through November 4. You can learn more and get tickets HERE.

Source: @bioreconstruct on Twitter