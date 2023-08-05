Aerial Views of Two Tent Houses For Halloween Horror Nights At Universal Orlando

By
Kambrea Pratt
-
0


Today we have a look at the current status of two tents that are becoming the Halloween Horror Nights Houses at Universal Orlando. Thanks to Twitter user @bioreconstruct we have a look at some of the staging for the HHN event that starts in less than a month!

Let’s take a look!

(All credit to @bioreconstruct on Twitter)

Dr. Oddfellow’s Twisted Origins House

Universal describes this house as:

Your Soul is a Price He’s Willing to Pay.

You won’t be able to resist going inside Dr. Oddfellow’s menacing menagerie of twisted oddities. But the price for you and your friends is steep: the cost of your souls to feed his immortal power

Dr. Oddfellow is going to be a very prominent character at HHN 32.

Darkest Deal House

“Fame is Fleeting. Fear is Forever.

Blues musician Pinestraw Spruce will have to face the music after meeting with The Collector and trading his soul for musical glory. You and your squad learn the terrible price of fame.

A better look at the entrance staging.

These are just two houses of the ten that are coming to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando. The event will run on select nights starting on September 1 and running through November 4. You can learn more and get tickets HERE.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: @bioreconstruct on Twitter


