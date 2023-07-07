Adventureland Spring Roll Cart Presents New Chicken, Ham, and Cheese Version







The Adventureland Spring Roll Cart in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World often draws a crowd. The signature Cheeseburger Spring Rolls at the Adventureland Spring Roll Cart have a new menu companion, the Chicken, Ham, and Cheese Spring Roll.

The Adventureland Spring Roll Cart resides near the entrance to Adventureland from the main hub area of Magic Kingdom. Guests can usually spot it by looking for the queue of people trying to buy spring rolls there. In fact, some people joke about rope-dropping this cart for the Cheeseburger Spring Rolls. We enjoy the Cheeseburger Spring Rolls. We placed them atop our Best Magic Kingdom Snacks list recently.

The Chicken, Ham, and Cheese Spring Roll started being sold this week at Magic Kingdom. Guests can purchase two spring rolls for $9.50. They can choose one of each spring roll or two of the same type. The Chicken, Ham, and Cheese replaced the former Pastrami Spring Roll at this location.

Chicken, Ham, and Cheese Spring Rolls at Adventureland Spring Roll Cart

The Chicken, Ham, and Cheese Spring Rolls look similar to the cheeseburger variety in many ways. They are supposed to come with honey mustard sauce. We have received reports that additional sauces have also been offered. When our friends, GooToYou! ordered this new spring roll, the cart lacked any honey mustard. For substitution, he was offered a garlic aioli. He decided to pass on that.

Initial reports about this new spring roll indicated that the snack would be greasy, as expected. Also, reports stated that the meat compliments the cheese nicely within this popular style Magic Kingdom snack.

When GooToYou! ordered this spring roll, he found it to be an average snack. Still, at Magic Kingdom, the dining options fall below the level of the other Walt Disney World theme parks.

On the positive side, these spring rolls are served very warm. The components of this spring roll work okay. The ham and chicken taste like you would expect. The combination of this style of meat and cheese leads to a potentially overly salty experience, however. These spring rolls provide a very crispy outer shell which is a positive. We always love having a new snack at Magic Kingdom.

Honey Mustard

In fairness, the honey mustard would probably have helped the dining experience for GooToYou!. We suggest you try them with honey mustard based on reports if you order these.

Overall, these new spring rolls offer a good theme park snack. Nonetheless, for fans of the cheeseburger variety, these new ones will not surpass your current favorite. As our friend GooToYou! expressed, these Ham, Chicken, and Cheese Spring Rolls are just okay. A long queue of people will not be demanding these as happens with the cheeseburger-flavored ones.

As always, eat like you mean it!