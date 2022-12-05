Adorable New Bambi Fashions and Ears Now Available On Shop Disney

Monday means new merchandise on Shop Disney. Today we got several new fashion pieces featuring characters from ‘Bambi.’ Let’s take a look!
Bambi Pullover Sweater – $59.99
Sizes XS-3X
“Warming hearts and keeping you nice and cozy, this Bambi pullover sweater has the best of everything. Inspired by Walt Disney’s Bambi, the chic bell shape is complemented by a mock neck, semi-cropped fit and chunky ribbed cuffs and hem. Best of all, sweet Bambi takes center stage.
- Intarsia knit Bambi print
- Semi-cropped style
- Mock neck
- Bell sleeves
- Drop shoulders
- Chunky ribbed cuffs and hem
- Acrylic“
I already purchased this sweater because I thought it was cute.
Flower Sweater – $79.99
Flower is a character you don’t usually see a lot of merchandise for, but lately Disney has been featuring the little skunk a lot, which I love to see.
Sizes XS-XXL
“Those eyes, that smile, this cozy knit! It’s hugs at first sight with this Flower jacquard knit sweater inspired by Walt Disney’s Bambi. Flower is big, bold and adorable on this new classic sweater that promises to put a little spring in your step as well as your wardrobe, even on the chilliest days.
- Jacquard knit with stockinette stitch
- Intarsia print Flower
- Long sleeves
- Ribbed crew neck
- Ribbed cuffs and hem
- 70% acrylic / 30% wool“
Bambi Quilted Jacket – $69.99
Sizes XS-3X
“Pretty Flower,” Bambi said in the classic Walt Disney film. The same can be said about this quilted jacket with an allover pattern featuring Flower in color and Bambi and Thumper in black and white line art. The definition of comfy chic, the quilted stitching on this lightweight jacket is in a wave and flower pattern.
- Long Sleeves
- V-neck
- Button front
- Patch pockets
- Contrast trim
- Lining and Body 100% cotton
- Filling polyester”
Bambi Quilted Pants – $54.99
Sizes XS-3X
“Step into your new favorite pants. Made from soft cotton, these lightweight Bambi quilted pants are impossibly comfy and altogether adorable. Inspired by Walt Disney’s Bambi, they feature an allover print of Bambi, Flower and Thumper. The quilted stitching is in a wave and flower pattern, giving them an extra special look. Pair them with the coordinating Bambi Quilted Jacket (sold separately) for a completely comfy and cozy outfit.
- Bambi, Flower and Thumper allover print
- Quilted stitching in wave and flower pattern
- Elastic drawstring waist
- Slant pockets
- Patch pockets on back
- Contrast trim
- Lining and Body 100% cotton
- Filling polyester“
Bambi Pullover Hoodie – $59.99
Sizes S-3X
“Get cozy with some of your dearest friends in this Bambi pullover hoodie. Made of the softest cotton fleece, it delights with a quilted flower screened with art of Bambi, Flower, Thumper and forest icons. Inspired by Walt Disney’s Bambi, it feels classic yet modern and altogether pretty. It’s the comfiest way to keep your friends close to your heart.
- Quilted flower with screen print of Bambi, Flower, Thumper and forest icons
- Brushed back fleece
- Drawstring hood
- Long sleeves
- Front pouch pocket
- Ribbed cuffs and hem
- 100% cotton“
Flower and Thumper Socks – $14.99
“Your favorite friends are with you every step of the way with these Flower and Thumper socks. Inspired by Walt Disney’s Bambi, they feature Flower on one sock and Thumper on the other. Both have buttery soft fleece ”fur” to make them as cozy as they are cute.
- Design of Flower and Thumper
- Soft butter fleece ”fur”
- Ribbed cuff
- Contrast cuff and toes
- One size fits most (up to men’s size 12)
- Flower sock: 86% polyester / 13% nylon / 1% elastane, exclusive of elastic
- Thumper sock: 73% polyester / 26% nylon, 1% elastane, exclusive of elastic
- 15 1/2” x 3 1/2” x 1/2′‘
Bambi Knit Barrett – $29.99
“Sing a chirpy little spring song when wearing this soft knit beret featuring embroidered Bambi appliqué and floral decoration. You’ll be all ready for April in Paris!
- Soft knit beret
- Embroidered Bambi appliqué and floral decoration on front
- Furry pom pom topper
- One size fits most adults
- 90% wool / 10% nylon, exclusive of decoration
- Approx. 10 1/2” Diameter“
Bambi and Thumper Ear Headband – $29.99
“You’ll feel like the Great Prince–or Princess–of the Forest when crowned with this ear headband featuring a Bambi and Thumper bow, plus crafty felt wreaths of leaves and flowers (the floral kind, not the skunk!).
- Bambi-themed ear headband
- Decorative floral felt wreath ears
- Knit bow with Bambi and Thumper print
- Fabric headband
- Non-slip velour interior”
These pieces are available now!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
