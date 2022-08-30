Adorable Disney Inspired Pouches On Etsy Offer Adorable Storage Solutions!

If you are looking for a quick little pouch to put change in, to hold your pin trading stash, to put small toys or pencils in, etc. there is a little shop on Etsy that has you covered. In fact, I have several pieces from this seller myself.

She makes these adorable pouches by hand and they are machine washable, fully lined and padded, and have zipper closure. These are very well made.

They come in various sizes from Small- X-Large.

Prices usually run:

Small 4.5″X 5″ -$8.50

Medium 6.5″ X 5″ – $11.50

Large 8.5″ X 5″ – $13.50

XL 8.5″ X 6″- $15.50

Take a look!

Villainesses

I know for a fact she has a bunch of fabric/patterns not currently listed as well. If you send her a message she could probably hook you up with other designs. Just check her sold items HERE.

These are a couple of ones that aren’t listed, but she might be able to make you.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Full disclosure these are products I do have affiliation with.