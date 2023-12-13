Adam Driver Says That Kylo Ren’s Redemption Wasn’t Planned







The third installment of Disney’s Star Wars Sequel Trilogy The Rise of Skywalker is considered to be one of the most disappointing ends the franchise could have taken. Both sides of the isle agree that it feels unfocused and is trying to do a million things at once while pleasing nobody. Even fans of The Last Jedi don’t like it.







It has been admitted that the films were being made as they went along with no plans set beforehand. Many plot points were never given satisfying endings and the lack of consistency with the original trilogy is very apparent. Now, four years later, one of the film’s leading actors has lent his voice to the conversation. Adam Driver, who played the main antagonist, Kylo Ren, recently confirmed that his character’s redemption arc was never planned.



While on The Rich Eisen Show, the actor stated that the original plans for his character was meant to be a reverse Darth Vader. Where Vader starts off all confident and evil and commits to the dark side, he eventually comes back to the side of good in the end. Ren, however, was meant to start off battling his inner thoughts, torn between good and evil but would eventually become the full Sith at the end.







However, as soon as Rian Johnson took the series in a different direction with his film, things seemed uncertain at that point. When they eventually got around to working on the final film, the idea of redeeming him came up, and that is what we ended up getting.



You can watch the full segment below:

NEW • Adam Driver 📷 talking about Star Wars on The Rich Eisen Show December 12, 2023 — Clip



Radio TV Appearance | The Rich Eisen Show | Interview | 1080p | 12.12.23 pic.twitter.com/NFnyiMJFes — Adam Driver Archive (@adamdriverarchv) December 12, 2023

So why would they change his story for the final film? He was last seen killing his master and taking over the first order. What led to this decision to give him a 180 in terms of direction?







One of the biggest possibilities would be to try to please the infamous “ReyLo” movement, which gained traction after The Last Jedi. However, even they were upset as Kylo Ren eventually met his end in the final film. Oddly enough, in the canceled Duel of the Fates film, Rey was meant to end up with Poe Dameron instead.

But what do you think? Should Kylo Ren have remained a hardcore Sith? Or was it best to try to redeem him like his grandfather in the original trilogy? Let us know your thoughts.



