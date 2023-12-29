Adam Driver Says He’s Done With Star Wars?







The Disney Star Wars Sequel Trilogy, which lasted from 2015 – 2019, is considered one of the most divisive film trilogies of all time. Initially exploding onto the scene with The Force Awakens banking over $2 Billion at the global box office, things began to nosedive after The Last Jedi, which split the fanbase in two. This all culminated with The Rise of Skywalker, which left both sides unsatisfied.







Since then, many of the actors who were a part of that trilogy have shown some reluctance to reprising their roles in any future story with that character. Aside from Daisy Ridley being confirmed to return in a currently untitled Episode X, both Oscar Issac and John Boyega have also expressed a lack of interest in returning to the franchise.



Recently, Adam Driver, who played Kylo Ren, aka Ben Solo, commented on how the whole thing wasn’t planned out and underhandedly threw some shade at Rian Johnson for how The Last Jedi changed his character’s motivations.







With the new Rey film set to begin production, some fans (specifically fans of the Rey & Kylo Ren romance) wondered if he would at all make some kind of appearance. Be it a force ghost, a team sequence, or even a flashback.



However, that seems to not be the case, as in a recent episode of the Smartless Podcast (Hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett.) Adam Driver was brought on as a guest, and one of the questions asked was whether he would be doing any more Star Wars-related projects. He replied with:



“They’re doing stuff, but not with me. I’m not doing anymore“



He was then asked, “You’re done because the character’s done?“



He then replied, “Yeah.“



It appears that the story of Ben Solo, the last of the Skywalkers, is over, and the series will continue focusing on Rey’s new Jedi order. It isn’t known how this next chapter in the saga will be received. We will have to wait and see.



Source: Screenrant