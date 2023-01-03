Across The Spider-Verse Won’t Be A “Kid’s Movie” Says Senior Animator

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is one of the most anticipated animated films of 2023. The follow-up to the 2018 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, this film looks to expand the Spider-Man multiverse to a whole new level.







The film was a pleaser for fans both young and old, making it something for people of all ages. However, many people still think animation is “just kid stuff”; It doesn’t help when the Spider-Man brand is associated with little children’s programs like Spidey and His Amazing Friends.







However, this new film is looking to be more than just something for preschooler’s, at least according to the film’s senior character animator, Ere Santos. He recently sat down with The Direct for an in-depth interview and spoke about how the upcoming film isn’t really a “kid’s film”.







He said:



“It was really challenging project. So it was a lot of frustrating times, something every production has. But what kind of kept us going was we’d be frustrated, or something would change, or a sequence was cut, and then we’d see a new render, and we’d be like, ‘Okay, alright? Let’s go, let’s go,’ And also, some of the choices characters were making in the story were like, ‘What? Okay, all right. This is a kid’s movie? I guess it’s not a kid’s movie. Okay, cool. Yeah, that’s good.’ So it’s very, very, super exciting to me.“







He would also add that for those who thought the first film was intense, they haven’t seen anything yet:



“I think something that one of the producers would say was ‘this is completely new. This is completely new. We’re not trying to redo anything we’ve done before.’ And when you see the movie, you will see that basically nothing is redone. And I remember when I was interviewing for the job, they were saying, ‘Oh, you thought the first one was intense. You’ve seen nothing, it’s gonna be amazing.’ And I’m like, ‘Sure, whatever you say.’“



What do you think? Will the second in the now animated Spider-Verse Trilogy be more intense than the first? We’ll see when it swings into theaters this June.



