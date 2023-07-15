Abigail Disney Arrested During Climate Protest







It’s no secret that Abigail Disney likes to challenge the wealthy and corporations, especially the Walt Disney Company. Lately, the Disney name has seen better days, with the company struggling to find footing, a declining box office, and a possible theme park stall out. Now another metaphorical black eye has been dealt to the name of Disney as heiress Abigail Disney was just arrested at a climate protest in New York.







The protest in question was put together by three separate groups, New York Communities for Change, Planet Over Profit, and Sunrise Movement NYC. The groups blockaded the East Hampton Airport in Wainscott, New York, to protest private jets and noncommercial charter flights.



When the authorities were called to the scene, thirteen people were arrested; one of those arrested was the well-known figure:

BREAKING: Abigail Disney and 12 climate activists arrested for shutting down private East Hampton airport where celebrities and the ultra rich take their private jets to the beach.



It’s time to ban private jets and tax the rich so we can all live!#StormtheHamptons pic.twitter.com/ZubHWEJczW — New York Communities for Change (@nychange) July 14, 2023

Shortly after she was released, she made the following statement:



“As a person who has been privileged enough to use private jets, I know it’s hard to give up a luxury that is special. But I also know that the time has passed for spewing greenhouse gasses like this merely for our personal comfort.“

“The events of the past week alone, with Earth’s average temperature hitting an all-time high, drought and fatal heat waves across the country, floods in Vermont and New York, and ocean temperatures around Florida well over 90 degrees, should remove all doubt once and for all. The wealthiest 1% uses as much greenhouse gas as the entire bottom 50%. It is time for real change and this is the most obvious place to start.“



After their story was shared on Fox News she made the following response via her Twitter:

At 63 I still had not popped my fingerprint/mug shot cherry so I did this. Because the last thing this planet needs is billionaires spewing greenhouse gases to get to their palatial beach homes. Just so wrong. https://t.co/lkGxmXBfwK — Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) July 14, 2023

The Disney Heiress is an outspoken critic of both Bob Iger and the current Walt Disney Company for its treatment of staff, cost-cutting, and annual price increases at the parks.



While promoting ways of improving the climate is a worthy cause to fight for, this was perhaps not the best way of going about it.



