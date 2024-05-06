ABC News President Kim Godwin Leaves The Network







Just 14 months after Kim Godwin was put in charge at ABC News, she is now exiting the network. Earlier this year, Disney’s Dana Walden reorganized the division and made Deb OConnell President of News Groups and Networks, effectively putting her over Godwin as a manager.

OConnell was brought in after Godwin’s handling of an affair between “GMA3” hosts TJ Holmes and Amy Robach. She left them on air, and more and more stories about Holmes’ alleged affairs were reported on in other publications. This led to an internal investigation at ABC, which resulted in both hosts leaving the company.

However, the situation is regarded as one reason GMA’s ratings took a big dip.

But that doesn’t seem to be Godwin’s only issue. According to reports, it was implied that the ABC newsroom saw OConnell as their actual leader and was happy to have Godwin manage. One report claimed there was a “culture of fear” around her.

Earlier this week, Godwin was missing from a staff meeting, leading some to speculate that she was either gone or leaving ABC. Tonight, it was announced that she was indeed leaving.

In a memo, she stated:

“I have decided to retire from broadcast journalism. After matriculating through j-school at my beloved Florida A&M University, I have been fortunate and blessed enough to have done almost every job there is in this business, including anchor, investigative reporter, news director, field producer, network/special events executive producer and more before moving on to the executive ranks. Anyone who’s passionate about what we do knows there’s no other business like it, so this was not an easy or quick decision. But after considerable reflection, I’m certain it’s the right one for me as I look to the future and prioritize what’s most important for me and my family.

ABC News was No. 1 when I joined the team and I’m proud to say we’re still No. 1 – an achievement that’s been punctuated in recent months with the highest honors our profession has to offer….

I would like to thank Dana Walden and Debra OConnell for always ensuring we had the resources and support to do our jobs. And finally, thank you ABC News for the love, support and inspiration. Over the years, hundreds of you have sent emails, texts, and made phone calls that have lifted my heart. In this consequential election year, as we look to the months ahead, the importance of what we do cannot be overstated. Remember, there is joy in journalism.

I leave with my head held high and wish the entire team continued success.“

OConnell released this memo:

“For the time being, I will oversee ABC News and I’m looking forward to working with the leadership team as we forge a new path forward together. Thank you for your patience and understanding through this period of transition. Since assuming this role in February, my goal has been – and will continue to be – to provide this team with the means necessary to build on our success and carry on the proud tradition of ABC News into a future full of opportunity and innovation.

If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me or your senior leaders.”

So far, no successor has been named.

The full memos can be read on The Hollywood Reporter.

