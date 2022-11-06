Aaron Carter Passes Away at 34

Aaron Carter, a singer/rapper, has passed away at age 34. Aaron Carter is the younger brother to Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys. Carter rose to fame during his teenage years with his music and various appearances on Disney Channel shows.

At 11am on November 5th, Los Angeles County deputies were called to Carter’s home in Lancaster in Southern California with reports of a medical emergency. Upon arrival, they reported a deceased person on the premise that they originally did not confirm that it was Aaron Carter. According to TMZ, Homicide detectives were on the premises, but no evidence of foul play was noted. Aaron Carter was found in the bathtub.

Carter’s fiancée, Melanie Martin, said on Saturday, “We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.”

Aaron Carter’s music career started in 1997 with his first self-titled album going gold and then opening for his brother’s group, the Backstreet Boys. 2000’s “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” went triple-platinum including the hit song, “I Want Candy.” His musical success also lead to him to be an opening act for Britney Spears. His music videos were a staple on Disney Channel and Nickelodeon.

Aaron Carter was seen on Disney Channel as a singing sensation, but he also appeared in “Lizzie Maguire.” In 2006, Aaron and Nick Carter and their siblings starred in the E! Network’s reality show, “House of Carters.” He also appeared on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” coming in fifth place with partner Karina Smirnoff in 2009. In 2012, he appeared on “Rachel vs. Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off” on the Food Network. Carter even went on to appear on Broadway in “Seussical the Musical.”

The circumstances around Aaron Carter’s death have not been released.

Our thoughts are with his family.

Source: ABC News