A Tram Crashed at Universal Theme Park in California, 15 Injured







Saturday night took an unexpected turn at Universal Studios Hollywood when a tram accident left 15 visitors injured. The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. in the CityWalk area of the theme park, prompting a swift response from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Taking to social media, the department reported their arrival at the iconic theme park on Lankershim Boulevard in North Hollywood, where they discovered 15 individuals with minor injuries. These were the result of a collision involving a studio tour tram. Each of the injured was transported to local hospitals to receive medical attention.

Per a statement shared to The Hollywood Reporter…

“There was a tram incident at the theme park tonight that resulted in multiple minor injuries, confirmed by the LA County Fire Dept. We are working to support our guests and understand the circumstances that led to the accident.”

Details about what precisely triggered the accident or the number of trams involved remain unclear. However, the California Highway Patrol has taken up the mantle of investigating this unusual event to determine the cause.

Universal Studios Hollywood’s tram tours have been a cornerstone of the theme park’s allure since their inception. Launched in 1964, these tours offer guests a unique peek behind the curtain of one of Hollywood’s oldest and most influential movie studios. Over the decades, the tour has evolved from a simple glance at empty sets to a full-blown immersive experience, complete with high-octane stunts and special effects that bring the magic of movies to life.

This year, Universal Studios Hollywood celebrates the 60th anniversary of its famed tram tours. This milestone was marked with grand celebrations that paid homage to the tram tours’ rich history and their transformation into a must-see attraction.

The festivities included special events, exclusive behind-the-scenes access, and the unveiling of new tour features that continue to dazzle visitors, making it more than just a tour but a hallmark of Hollywood storytelling. This blend of nostalgia and innovation ensures that the tram tours remain a cherished experience for guests from around the world.

