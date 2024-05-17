A ‘Total War: Star Wars’ Video Game is in Development?!







The past couple of years have delivered the most Star Wars games we’ve seen in a decade. Since EA lost the exclusivity (for better or worse), other companies have jumped in to take us on adventures in a galaxy far, far away. Creative Assembly may be onboard, along with its Total War series!

Dual Shockers reports that Creative Assembly might be working on three Total War titles, one of which could be Star Wars-themed. The IP’s inclusion may have been in the works since 2023 and could be released within around 2026, if not sooner.

Unfortunately, there’s no concrete evidence that Lucasfilm has been working with Creative Assembly on any such project. However, there’s a severe lack of Star Wars strategy games, and Total War could fill that vacuum.

The Total War series is no stranger to the fantasy and science fiction genres. For several years, Warhammer has had multiple entries over the years. Will the Star Wars version be as good as 2006’s Empire at War?

If we take a look at Total War: Warhammer III, we can easily see where the Empire or even the Separatist battles from the Original and Prequel Trilogies could be easily overlayed. It’s truly bewildering why this wasn’t tackled already.

When it comes to strategy games (real ones, not mobile freemium titles), it’s hard to mess up one that uses the Star Wars license. OK, Star Wars: Episode I—The Gungan Frontier is a terrible example. Then again, it was 1999, so you’d occasionally get some trash along with the gold.

For a taste of what Total War: Star Wars could be like, check out this complete guide to Empire at War:

The game can still be picked up via Steam for $19.99.

What do you think of Total War getting into the Star Wars universe?

