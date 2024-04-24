A ‘Star Wars’ Burlesque Show? Yes, Please!

Search
Star Wars

By Mike Phalin
Photo Credit: The Empire Strips Back: A Burlesque Parody
Well, it appears that some people know me too well because our beloved editor-in-chief sent me a link to this Star Wars burlesque show. Wait … is that a good thing?!

The Empire Strips Back: A Burlesque Parody is precisely up my alley. It’s an upcoming adults-only show based on George Lucas’s space opera! And there are many attractive people, along with surprisingly good-looking costumes and creature effects! How have I never heard of this production before?!

Experience a unique blend of seduction and sci-fi as The Empire Strips Back takes you on a journey to the dark side! This tantalizing burlesque experience brings beloved characters to life with loving detail and humor that will leave you laughing and swooning at the same time.

I’d love to show you more images from the upcoming production, but I’m sure it would result in the site being put on a list or something. Check out the company’s Instagram for more!

The 18+ show will kick off on July 31 and run for four days at the Hunting Theatre in Boston, MA. Tickets start at $39, but there already appears to be a waitlist. It’s unclear if/when the next tour date will be.

Burlesque shows based on popular movies and books are nothing new. Heck, I wrote and did costume design one in 2010 based on Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. The level of planning, capital, and marketing was absurd. Hats off to the team that made The Empire Strips Back!

However, pulling off a successful adults-only show based on something requiring intricate costumes and special effects is not easy. The Empire Strips Back crew appears to have done a fantastic job! I’ll see you there!

[Source: The Empire Strips Back]


