A Replica of Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion is For Sale!







Welcome, foolish mortals, to the boundless realm of real estate! With enough money, you can own anything, including this lovely replica of Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion!

WXIA-TV’s 11 Alive pointed us to a real estate listing in Duluth, Georgia, for a home that appeared to be a 1:1 replica of the famed dark ride. On the outside, it sure does look like it was plucked right out of the park in Anaheim.

On the outside, the six-bedroom estate looks like the Disneyland original, complete with the same Greek pillars and cast iron arches. According to the Remax listing, this was all by design. It’s not just a happy coincidence.

However, once you get inside, the home is far from eerie. The living space is gorgeous, with only a few Haunted Mansion decorations scattered throughout.

The floors are a mixture of hardwood, tile, and carpet. Everything appears to be updated to meet modern designs.

There are six bedrooms and five full bathrooms in total. The Haunted Mansion sits on 0.31 acres. The scariest thing about all this is that there’s an HOA!!!

“One-of-a-Kind Property: A Replica of Disney’s Haunted Mansion Welcome to a truly extraordinary home! Nestled in the sought-after neighborhood of Sweet Bottom along the banks of the Chattahoochee River, in Duluth, Georgia, this property is unlike any other. “

Duluth is located roughly 20 miles north of Atlanta, Georgia. It hosts a number of historic and expensive homes. Having traveled through that area many times, I can tell you that it’s a very attractive area, especially if you love the aesthetics of Southern architecture.

Living there, however, will require a lot of capital. For example, the Haunted Mansion at 3816 Turnberry Ct. will set you back $2,200,000, not including property taxes.

Is the 9,467 sq. ft. replica of Disneyland’s best attraction worth it? OK, it totally is. Although the interior is not themed after the ride, it would not take much effort to transform all those white walls into something more hospitable to 999 happy haunts.

What do you think of the Haunted Mansion in Duluth? Let us know below!

[Source: 11 Alive]

[Source: Remax]