A Potential Sign that Magic Key Renewals Could Be Happening

It appears that a Twitter user accidentally stumbled upon a Magic Key renewal waiting room page. It seems to have been removed but it they did get screenshots and the url that worked may indicate that it was a test page that got accidentally posted.

According to Twitter user Chris Glass, they saw a waiting page for Magic Key renewal and took a screenshot:

It says “The queue to renew Magic Key passes will open soon. You’ll automatically be added to the queue when it opens.”

He added that when he went to the regular page to buy them they were still unavailable and thought it could be a test page.

It’s not happening anymore, but I left it there and it went to the regular page to buy them but they were all unavailable.

They must be getting close that they tested it accidentally. — Chris Glass (@TheChrisGlass) August 15, 2022

After that, based on the url he does believe it was a test page that accidentally posted:

Here’s the URL: You can verify it’s legit because if you change “dlrpasses0815test” to anything else, it gives a Queue-It error code.https://t.co/Lzf73SJr0T — Chris Glass (@TheChrisGlass) August 15, 2022

Of course Magic Key passholders and anxious to renew their passes. Those that bought them early are quickly running out of time for renewal as they expire later this month.

This might indicate that a renewal option will indeed be coming soon. What we don’t know is what new terms the renewals could have and what prices they will be when they are finally available. I can’t think that there won’t be more restrictions or price hikes after the comments about the “unfavorable attendance mix.” Disney will want to make changes to a more profitable…I mean “favorable” attendance mix.

We shall see what happens.

