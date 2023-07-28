A Pickle Milkshake at Epcot? Should You Get It?







Walt Disney World apparently let some Muppets loose for this year’s Epcot International Food and Wine Festival. One of those creations involves a pickle milkshake being served at Epcot International Food and Wine Festival 2023.

Yes, you read that correctly – Pickle Milkshake. This Epcot Food and Wine item received a large amount of notoriety before the event started.

Pickles For Two

Dairy companies have created pickle ice cream before. For example, according to its marketing, Nightfood Inc. launched a pickle ice cream to solve two problems at once.

As reported by DairyFoods.com, Tarrytown, N.Y.-based Nightfood Inc. said it launched a pickle-flavored ice cream to tackle the two most iconic pregnancy cravings: pickles and ice cream. The flavor, called Pickles for Two, combines Nightfood’s superior pregnancy nutritional profile with the taste of dill pickles that so many pregnant women crave.

“Pickles for Two is delicious, creamy and cool as a cucumber,” said Sean Folkson, CEO of Nightfood. “As the Official Ice Cream of the American Pregnancy Association (APA) and the recommended ice cream for millions of expecting moms, Nightfood has fully accepted and embraced the serious responsibility of satisfying the cravings that most pregnant women encounter.”

Muppet Labs

We doubt that Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and his loyal assistant Beaker “created” the Pickle Milkshake being served at the Epcot International Food and Wine Festival for pregnant women. This Muppet Lab, at Brew-Wing at the Odyssey, design serves a different purpose. However, Walt Disney World wants us to believe they designed this pickle milkshake for some reason. Sounds like they want to do a science experiment.

At The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival presented by CORKCICLE, the future of food is being made today with Muppet Labs! Join Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker as they experiment with tasty flavors at the Brew-Wing Lab. 🧪 🍽️ pic.twitter.com/dmUbfFTT9j — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) July 7, 2023

Since Muppets Made a Pickle Milkshake…

Based on the Muppets designing a Pickle Milkshake, we had to try it. You can try it at the Brew Wing Lab at the Odyssey during Food and Wine. The main question involves whether you should try it. We did try it though.

DisneyEats encouraged our behavior with a social media post one day before the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival presented by CORKCICLE started on July 27. Nonetheless, we noticed that no one took a sip of the pickle milkshake in the video. This concerned us.

Walt Disney World did request guests to “Don your lab coats and prepare to experiment with delicious flavors as Brew-Wing Lab at the Odyssey invites guests on a flavorful adventure, featuring the culinary creations – and madcap mishaps – of Muppet Labs!” How could we say no? They said, “Consider it a flavor experiment in the name of science!”

Taste Test of Pickle Milkshake

So, what did we think of this creation at Brew-Wing Lab? The presentation makes a clear statement of what guests are in for. The base component of this milkshake involves the standard vanilla milkshake at Walt Disney World. This reminded us of the base milkshake at Beaches and Cream. We suspect it is the same type of Edy’s ice cream used there. Nonetheless, the aroma of dill becomes prominent when you move the milkshake closer to you.

Nonetheless, the dill flavor of this milkshake starts to hit your taste buds later in the process. Guests will need to enjoy pickles or this milkshake. We had several people in our group that dislike pickles so they were not as thrilled with this item as others in our group.

This Epcot Food and Wine item costs $5.75. This makes a reasonable price for this treat. The uniqueness of this milkshake makes that price palatable. The combination of flavors starts to grow on you as you have more of the milkshake. Of course, if you dislike pickles, it may grow on you like a fungus.

One last thing to mention would revolve around the cup. This pickle milkshake comes in plastic jar-like container. This plastic cup can be reused. You might want to rinse it out in the nearest restroom after finishing your milkshake. However, you should not place this milkshake in a dishwasher. This cup will melt and lose shape.

Though we would not race to order this again, this milkshake makes a good festival style food item. Should you get this? Maybe, but you need to like dill pickle flavor. As always, eat like you mean it!