A New Haunted Mansion Featurette Teases Several Ghostly Guests







A new featurette for Disney’s upcoming Haunted Mansion film has arrived. How many famous ghosts from the iconic ride can you spot?

The Haunted Mansion ‘Welcome Foolish Mortals‘ featurette is under two minutes long and is mostly what you expect from these things. There’s a lot of cheerleading about the film, set design, etc.

Sprinkled between the soundbites is what really matters: shots of some of the 999 ghostly occupants of the famous abode.

While it is great to see much of Haunted Mansion’s iconography throughout the sets, some ghosts look a little too much like they fell out of 2016’s Ghostbusters. It’s a weird mixed bag of CGI and practical makeup effects.

One of the final shots from the featurette features the Hatbox Ghost, which looks terrible (see the header image). Meanwhile, some of the other happy haunts look truly creepy:

Credit: Walt Disney StudiosHey, we get a look at the Hitchhiking Ghosts, too!

Other notable Easter eggs we spotted were the stretching room paintings, the changing portraits, the cemetery caretaker, and many more. There’s also a very brief shot of a cute haunted candle.

I will say that I have more hope for this version of the movie to be better at using the Mansion to its fullest potential than the Eddie Murphy one. The tone, though comedic, feels like it has more weight to it. We’ll find out for sure next month.

Haunted Mansion will be in theatres on July 28th. The second adaptation of the classic ride is Dear White People scribe Justin Simien’s directorial debut. As we previously reported, Haunted Mansion is rated PG-13.

The film stars a huge ensemble cast, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Danny DeVito, Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Standfield, Tiffany Haddish, and Chase Dillon.

What did you think of the new footage revealed by the featurette? Let us know in the comments section below, foolish mortals.

[Source: Walt Disney Studios]