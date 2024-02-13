A ‘Mace Windu’ Disney+ Series? Samuel L Jackson Wants It!







Samuel L Jackson thinks Mace Windu managed to avoid a messy end while battling Palpatine, and he wants the Jedi master to have his own Disney+ series. The actor is quite adamant regarding the warrior’s fate.

In a 25th-anniversary celebration interview regarding the Star Wars Prequels, Empire magazine quoted Jackson saying, “HE’S NOT DEAD!!!” In the same exaggerated manner, the actor replied, “EVERYTHING YES!!” when it came to whether Mace Windu should get a Disney+ series documenting what happened after the character’s nebulous fate hit the silver screen in 2005.

In case you forgot Mace Windu’s fate during Revenge of the Sith, he got his right arm chopped off, electrified, and Force-yeeted out of a window into the depths of Coruscant.

He’s dead. He probably splattered like a bug on the windshield of a car flying around Coruscant’s busy skyway.

Why do I think that? Because it was the point where Anakin totally gave up on the Jedi order. This act of betrayal gives rise to Darth Vader. Having Mace Windu survive would do a disservice to Anakin’s actions at that moment in Episode III.

This isn’t the only instance of a Star Wars actor wanting to keep a story going when it should come to an end. Ewan McGregor wants fans to campaign for a second season of the canon-breaking Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus series.

Considering Disney’s Star Wars keeps injecting various Jedi into the post-Order 66 stories, it would not surprise me if Mace Windu showed up in a future The Mandalorian or Ahsoka episode. When Obi-Wan said that the Jedi were “all but extinct,” he forgot to add, “except when Disney needs a boost in subscriber numbers or new merchandising opportunities.”

If you want to see what Mace Windu’s reappearance may look like, check out Star Wars Theory’s excellent fan film:

