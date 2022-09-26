A Look Inside Universal Monsters Legend Collide Halloween Horror Night House 2022 Orlando

As we get closer to the new theme park, Epic Universe, opening in 2025, the presence of the Universal Classic Monsters grows. All informed sources expect a classic monster themed area in Epic Universe. In addition, the classic monsters have become an expected part of Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando. This year, that style house is entitled “Universal Monsters Legends Collide. This house features a three-way battle between the Mummy, Wolfman, and Dracula. They all desire the amulet of Ra.

The basic back story involves the Wolfman as the first character you encounter in this house. In his daytime form, he searched the ruins of Egypt based on information from an anonymous benefactor. As you enter you see the tallest facade ever done at Orlando Halloween Horror Nights. You will see a forced perspective pyramid over you. This house uses the same larger building area that Beetlejuice house used last year. According to Universal Orlando, this house is the largest one ever made there.

Of course, things go wrong as Wolfman’s curse strikes with him destroying everyone around him. The Mummy, Kharis, due to activity in area becomes awakened. The Mummy functions as key figure in this house though. Even though this issue has been adjusted since opening week, you see more Mummy scenes than anyone else. Though not obvious in this house, Dracula was the secret benefactor sending Wolfman to do his dirty work. Dracula wants to become a day walker which this amulet would enable.

Though not obvious in this house, Dracula was the secret benefactor sending Wolfman to do his dirty work. Dracula wants to become a day walker which this amulet would enable.

This house involves some intricate set design. Also, there were plenty of locations for jump scare from all three monsters battling it out. One added bonus to this house involves a different winner each day. Yet, you do need to keep your eyes open at the end to see the winner usually holding the head of one of the losers in this battle.

Below, you can see more photos from inside this house…

Enjoy the spooky!