A Look Inside Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood

Thanks to photos and details revealed by the Los Angeles Times, we know more about the soon-to-be-opening Super Nintendo World area at Universal Studios Hollywood. Super Nintendo World is scheduled to open to the public on February 17, 2023. Previously, we were given clues and some images. This latest report shows many new details about the highly anticipated Super Nintendo World in Hollywood.

The Los Angeles Times spoke to Jon Corfino, vice president at Universal Creative, about the new highly themed land. Corfino stated, “There is a story line behind this whole experience.” This critical storyline involves helping Princess Peach recover her stolen golden mushroom. Corfino said that, “Part of our mission is to help her get it back. That’s the rationale and the purpose behind a lot of the interactive games.”

As expected, like at Universal Studios Japan’s version of Super Nintendo World, the Power-Up Bands will enhance the experience. Guests can purchase wearable powerbands for $40, which can be compared to the idea of buying an interactive wand in the Wizarding World area of Universal Parks. Also, this will allow them to interact with the land and earn special advancements, just like in the video game franchise.

Corfino said, “My definition of games is maybe a little bit different. I know that some folks like to say if somehow the experience is keeping score, it’s a game. There are other attractions that have, on a one-dimensional level, kept score. But from a complete immersive aspect, everything that you’re doing here is being tied into your Power-Up Band. Then, delving into the reality of the Mario Kart ride experience, where you have AR goggles, physical sets, video mapping, LED projection — you are in a full-blown game that is unique every time based on what you’re doing. It’s pretty next level.”

The Super Nintendo World area will feature many interactive elements in plain sight. However, like in video games, many hidden parts exist in Super Nintendo World.

Universal Studios Hollywood will only have one ride since that park resides in a much smaller space Universal Studios Japan where its Super Nintendo World has already opened. Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, the ride, involves many interactive details. The ride combines the use of physical sets and movement-tracking augmented reality technology. Guests will live out playing Mario Kart in real life as much as possible during this ride.

Based on photos from the Los Angeles Times, we see the signature green pipe of Mario game will be used to enter Super Nintendo World.

The queue for Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge takes guests through a video-game forest before we enter Bowser’s castle. The queue is described as ominous in scope and filled with many details for fans of the video game franchise.

A larger “How to Talk to Princesses” book can be seen within a stack of books. Due to this, we receive a reminder about Bowser’s obsession with Princess Peach.

The Los Angeles Time article gave us a glimpse at the ride vehicles for Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge. As expected, they look very similar to the ones used at Universal Studios Japan.

If all goes as planned, Super Nintendo World will be the most hands-on theme park area ever imagined. Also, we should know more, as passholder previews should start in January 2023.

How excited are you about this new theme park land? Will you visit it in Hollywood? Will you wait for the larger version of Super Nintendo World to arrive in 2025 in Orlando at Epic Universe? Please let us know in the comment section below.