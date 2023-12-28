A is for ALIEN … Disney Made an R-Rated Little Golden Book?!







When Disney purchased 20th Century Fox and its catalog of great franchises, I was worried about what the Mouse would do with ALIEN. Sure, the characters and xenomorphs have been used in non-R-rated ways over the years, but as a children’s book? Yes, the A is for ALIEN (a Little Golden Book) is real.

Over at Penguin Random House, the publisher has a listing for the upcoming piece of educational media. The Disney Storybook Art Team indeed illustrates it. The intended release date is July 9, 2024.

For $5.99, you can learn your ABCs with Ripley, Jones, the expendable Nostromo crew, and the not-at-all-erotica-inspired xenomorph. Oh, what would H. R. Giger think?!

A is for ALIEN is being marketed with the following family-friendly line:

“In space no one can hear you giggle as you read this Little Golden Book featuring the characters from the classic movie Alien!“

The cover art for the book is also suitable for kids while maintaining the grim setting of the Nostromo’s bowels:

“Follow Ripley and the rest of the Nostromo crew on a space adventure that introduces the alphabet from A to Z. With fun illustrations, this light-hearted reimagining of the iconic movie Alien will delight fans young and old, as well as Little Golden Book collectors throught the universe.“

Remember when ALIENS was made into a toy line in the early 1990s? That made sense. If the animated series had been made, I’m sure it would have been a hit. But A is for ALIEN?

Little Golden Books are made for kids between 2 and 5. How many of them have sat through Ridley Scott’s ALIEN? OK, mine has, but I’m also a long-time horror genre journalist.

I’m interested to see how A is for ALIEN translates the brutal deaths of Brett, Parker, and Kane. Will the book include the deleted egg-morphing scene? Will we see Ellen Ripley in her tiny undies? Will Ash be portrayed as a naughty synthetic person? We will find out this Summer.

You can pre-order the physical or Kindle version of the book through Amazon!

[Source: Penguin Random House]