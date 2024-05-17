A Grandma Allegedly Groped Goofy’s Butt At Walt Disney World







In a recently released police report, it seems that a grandma repeatedly squeezed Goofy’s apples at Walt Disney World. The report indicates that the alleged groping took place on February 19 around 10:30 AM.

WDWNT posted information from the “heavily redacted,” but we know that the reported assault was a woman in her 60s wearing a “Nana Mouse” shirt.

It seems that the Goofy actor was a 32-year-old male cast member who was taking photos with a family group made up of four people. While three of the family members got on the actor’s right side, Grandma got on the left side.

The cast member reported that when she moved to be on his left, the older woman put her arm around him and placed her hand on his arse, and squeezed it three times. She allegedly added some sound effects as well.

“The grandmother then placed her right hand on his ‘butt’ and squeezed her hand three times. During the squeezing, the grandmother said, ‘Woo hoo!’”

The photo was taken, and Goofy stopped the interaction to alert his attendant that something was wrong.

After the photo was taken, the victim stopped the meet-and-greet to alert his attendant he had been groped. A park leader was also notified behind the scenes. The attendant notified park leadership. The Disney photographer who took the photo also reported that they saw what happened.

According to the photographer’s statement,

The report said, “Goofy stopped the interaction with the family and asked them to leave.” As they were leaving, the photographer heard the following statement:

The “father” in the group asked the older woman, “What did you do?” The woman replied, “I didn’t do anything. Goofy wants us to leave now.”

After the incident, the cast member who was groped did want to press battery charges, but it seems that no one was arrested.

Please remember you do not have the right to touch cast members inappropriately just because you purchased expensive tickets. These are real people doing their best and they should not have to be sexually assaulted by guests who think they are being funny, cute, have a weird fetish, etc.

If the large shoe were on the other foot, people would likely not want to be treated in such a way or have a loved one treated this way.

Treat cast members with respect!

Source: WDWNT