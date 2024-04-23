A Frozen Land Has Not Been Announced For Walt Disney World







Another recent story from Inside the Magic is headlined in a way that seemingly indicates that a Frozen Land has been announced for Walt Disney World. But is it true?

No. Currently, no announcement has been made for Walt Disney World. This doesn’t mean that they won’t someday, but as of now, it isn’t true.

What we do know is that Disney has announced plans to spend $60 billion across all its theme parks over ten years. We also know that Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products, has teased a big project to be built “beyond Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.” Blue-sky images have also been shown of a retheme for the Dinoland U.S.A. area of Disney’s Animal Kingdom into a “Tropical Americas” area based on IP.

The confusion seems to be coming from a quote the article attributes to Disney CEO Bob Iger saying:

“We have a fairly good idea of what’s being built near term, but we’re purposefully not allocated all [of the earmarked money] because, who knows? In five years, we could end up with a giant hit movie—think Frozen—that we may want to mine as an attraction or a hotel or a restaurant in our parks,” Iger revealed.”

What Iger actually said was that they earmark funds but look for IP to mine from a hit like “Frozen.”

Does this mean more “Frozen” attractions could be built at Walt Disney World? Sure, it could. Is it confirmation that they are indeed being built? No, it isn’t.

If you would like to find attractions based on “Frozen” at the Walt Disney World Resort, you can easily do so. Currently, EPCOT is home to “Frozen Ever After,” located in the World Showcase’s Norway pavilion.

There is also an Elsa and Anna meet and greet in that area at the Royal Sommerhaus.

At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, guests can visit the show “First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration.”

Disney’s water park, Blizzard Beach, also features a lot of “Frozen” theming, with young Elsa, Anna, Olaf, and snowgies if you can catch it when it’s actually open.

Again, it is possible that Disney could announce more “Frozen” for Walt Disney World, but so far, they have not.

