A Film Based On The Illusive Club 33 Is Now In Development







The Walt Disney Company has been having a number of global box office underperformers as of late. What were once guaranteed hits at the box office from studios like Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, Walt Disney Animation, or even their live-action remake films are no longer making money for the entertainment juggernaut over the past few years.



Now, to try and find something that will attract audiences, they are attempting something a little out of the box. While it isn’t uncommon for them to attempt to make movies based on their popular theme park attractions, this new project is based on something only real die-hard fans would know about.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, a movie based on the exclusive V.I.P. lounge Club 33 is now in development. Darren Lemek is drafting the script, and Shawn Levy is set to produce through his company, 21 Laps Entertainment.







For those who are unaware, Club 33 is an exclusive V.I.P. club featured at multiple Disney parks across the world. The club is known for attracting high profile individuals and anyone wishing to join must be placed on a waitlist. The current initiation fee is roughly between $60K – $70K, with an additional $20k annual membership fee.



According to the report, “The story centers on a young aspiring detective who receives a mysterious invite to the highly secretive ‘Club 33’. In this case, it’s a magical and exclusive dining club whose members are the greatest and most iconic figures from across history. When a murder is committed on the premises, the patrons look to the young detective to solve it.“



The film is said to be a cross between the Night at the Museum franchise (previously produced by Shawn Levy) and the 1985 cult classic Clue (Based on the Parker Brothers board game of the same name).



What do you think? Is having a mystery film based on one of Disney’s V.I.P. lounges interesting enough to attract an audience? Let us know your thoughts.



Source: The Hollywood Reporter