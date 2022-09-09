A Disney Employee Was Caught In a Sex Trafficking Sting

Yet another Disney employee has been caught by the Polk County Sherriff’s Department and other agencies in Florida. This time the accused is Guillermo Perez, 57, a bellhop at Disney’s Coronado Springs.

Perez was arrested in the latest sex trafficking sting called the “Fall Haul 2.” This operation netted 160 people in a week-long operation to stop human trafficking in the area.

According to WFLA Perez, of Winter Garden, Florida, “was arrested after trying to have sex with an undercover detective for $80.”

Another person arrested also has a connection to Disney. Samy Claude, 26 (Orlando) works as a photographer and has been contracted by Disney “often.”

The operation also caught many other individuals including out-of-state deputy police chief, a corrections officer, some educators and an ex-school technician who was already in trouble for a previous incident.

To be fair Disney is one of the largest employers in Florida, so statistically speaking there’s a very high chance of an employee getting caught in a large operation like this one. Unless they have a criminal record, or prior reports of sexual misconduct, a background check would come back showing no problems.

