81-Year-Old Man Sues Disney Over Alleged Security Dog Attack







Disney is no stranger to lawsuits. Be it legal issues regarding their films and shows, or sometimes the safety of their theme park guests. While the company prides itself of making sure that all of their attractions are safe for use and that guests are safe from harm there always seems to be some incident that slips through the cracks.



Recently Disney found itself in a lawsuit over a guest being nearly crushed by a monorail door. The guest states that no park staff came to her rescue and was instead assisted by other park guests who pried open the door.







Now an 81-year-old man is suing Disney over an incident in 2022 where a security dog attacked him, causing a gaping wound in his abdomen. He is suing for restitution for a physical wound, pain & suffering, emotional distress, and cost of any medical treatment, past and present, caused by the attack.



The man in question is named Paul Perez. He was visiting Disneyland with his wife, daughter, and two granddaughters on the day the incident took place on May 10th, 2022.







The lawsuit alleges that Perez happened to be near a member of security who had a security dog with them. The handler caused the dog to step directly in front of Perez. The dog then bumped into him, causing the dog to react in an aggressive manner. The dog then “attacked plaintiff, biting him in the stomach” according to the filing.



Shortly after the filing on August 1st, Perez’s attorney Ian Pancer made the following statement during a phone interview:



“He’s just this older guy on the way to Disneyland with his family to enjoy the day. You can imagine it’s pretty traumatic for the guy to have been attacked by a dog.“



As of this writing, Disney has not commented on the case. Hopefully, in the future, Perez will be able to receive the medical treatment he requires. And let us also hope that Disney will do what it can to prevent such an incident from happening again.



Source: The Orange County Register