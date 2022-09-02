31 Nights of Halloween Schedule Released From Freeform

By
Kambrea Pratt
-
0

It’s almost Spooky time as Freeform (Disney) just released the schedule for the 31 Days of Halloween. Some of the highlights include: Halloweentown, Hocus Pocus, Beetlejuice, Ghostbusters films, The Haunted Mansion, Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic and many more!

Here is the complete schedule:

WEEK OF OCTOBER 1

Saturday, Oct. 1

  • 7:00a/6:00c – Edward ScissorHands
  • 9:10a/8:10c – The Witches (1990)
  • 11:20a/10:20c – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
  • 1:25p/10:20c – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • 3:05p/2:05c – Hotel Transylvania
  • 5:10p/4:10c – Hotel Transylvania 2
  • 7:15p/6:15c – Hocus Pocus
  • 9:25p/8:25c – Beetlejuice
  • 11:30p/10:30c – Ghostbusters (1984)

Sunday, Oct. 2

  • 7:00a/6:00c – The Witches (1990)
  • 9:10a/8:10c – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
  • 10:10a/9:10c – Halloweentown
  • 12:15p/11:15c – Hotel Transylvania
  • 2:20p/1:20c – Hotel Transylvania 2
  • 4:25p/3:25c – Maleficent
  • 6:30p/5:30c – Beetlejuice
  • 8:35p/7:35c – Hocus Pocus
  • 10:45p/9:45c – Ghostbusters (2016)

WEEK OF OCTOBER 3

  • Monday, Oct. 3
  • 1:00p/12:00c – Freeform Premiere Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1992)
  • 3:00p/2:00c – Ghostbusters (1984)
  • 5:30p/4:30c – Ghostbusters II
  • 8:00p/7:00c – Ghostbusters (2016)
  • 12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 4

  • 11:30a/10:30c – Ghostbusters (1984)
  • 2:00p/1:00c – Ghostbusters II
  • 4:30p/3:30c – Edward ScissorHands
  • 7:00p/6:00c – Maleficent
  • 9:00p/8:00c – Hocus Pocus
  • 12:00a/11:00c – Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb

Wednesday, Oct. 5

  • 12:00p/11:00c – Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb
  • 2:00p/1:00c – Madagascar
  • 4:00p/3:00c – Hotel Transylvania
  • 6:00p/5:00c – Hotel Transylvania 2
  • 8:00p/7:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
  • 12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Thursday, Oct. 6

  • 11:00a/10:00c – Madagascar
  • 1:00p/12:00c – Hotel Transylvania
  • 3:00p/2:00c – Hotel Transylvania 2
  • 5:00p/4:00c – Shrek Forever After
  • 7:00p/6:00c – Halloweentown
  • 9:00p/8:00c – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
  • 12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Friday, Oct. 7

  • 10:30a/9:30c – Scared Shrekless
  • 11:00a/10:00c – Shrek Forever After
  • 1:00p/12:00c – 11:00p/10:00c – Family Guy
  • 12:00a/11:00c – Hotel Transylvania 2

Saturday, Oct. 8

  • 7:00a/6:00c – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
  • 8:00a/7:00c – Hotel Transylvania 2
  • 10:00a/9:00c – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
  • 12:05a/11:05c – Ghostbusters (1984)
  • 2:35p/1:35c – Ghostbusters II
  • 5:05p/4:05c – Beetlejuice
  • 7:10p/6:10c – Hocus Pocus
  • 9:20p/8:20c – Maleficent
  • 11:25p/10:25c – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Sunday, Oct. 9

  • 7:00a/6:00c – Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
  • 7:30a/6:30c – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
  • 9:35a/8:35c – Ghostbusters (1984)
  • 12:05a/11:05c – Ghostbusters II
  • 2:40p/1:40c – Beetlejuice
  • 4:45p/3:45c – Hocus Pocus
  • 6:55p/5:55c – Freeform Premiere Get Out
  • 9:25p/8:25c – Freeform Premiere Halloween (2018)
  • 11:55p/10:55c – Freeform Premiere A Quiet Place

WEEK OF OCTOBER 10

Monday, Oct. 10

  • 11:30a/10:30c – A Quiet Place
  • 1:40p/12:40c – Get Out
  • 4:15p/3:15c – Halloween (2018)
  • 6:50p/5:50c – Freeform Premiere Happy Death Day
  • 9:25p/8:25c – Freeform Premiere Happy Death Day 2U
  • 12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 11

  • 12:30p/11:30c – Maleficent
  • 2:30p/1:30c – The House with a Clock in its Walls
  • 5:00p/4:00c – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
  • 7:00p/6:00c – Hotel Transylvania
  • 9:00p/8:00c – Hotel Transylvania 2
  • 12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 12

  • 10:30a/9:30c – The House with a Clock in its Walls
  • 1:00p/12:00c – Hotel Transylvania
  • 3:00p/2:00c – Hotel Transylvania 2
  • 5:00p/4:00c – Ghostbusters (2016)
  • 8:00p/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
  • 12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Thursday, Oct. 13

  • 10:30p/9:30c – Frankenweenie (2012)
  • 12:30p/11:30c – Edward Scissorhands
  • 3:00p/2:00c – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
  • 6:00p/5:00c – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
  • 7:30p/6:30c – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • 9:00p/8:00c – Beetlejuice
  • 12:00a/11:00c – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Friday, Oct. 14

  • 10:30a/9:30c – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
  • 1:30p/12:00c – 5:00p/4:00c – Family Guy
  • 5:00p/4:00c – Beetlejuice
  • 7:00p/6:00c – 11:00p/10:00c – Family Guy
  • 12:00a/11:00c – 2:00a/1:00c – Family Guy

Saturday, Oct. 15

  • 7:00a/6:00c – Hook
  • 10:15a/9:15c – How to Train Your Dragon 2
  • 12:25p/11:25c – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
  • 2:25p/1:25c – Toy Story of TERROR!
  • 2:55p/1:55c – Scared Shrekless
  • 3:25p/2:25c – Shrek Forever After
  • 5:30p/4:30c – Hocus Pocus
  • 7:40p/6:40c – Hotel Transylvania
  • 9:45p/8:45c – Hotel Transylvania 2
  • 11:50p/10:50c – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Sunday, Oct. 16

  • 7:00a/6:00c – How to Train Your Dragon 2
  • 9:10a/8:10c – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
  • 10:45a/9:45c – Scared Shrekless
  • 11:15a/10:15c – Shrek Forever After
  • 1:20p/12:20c – Hotel Transylvania
  • 3:25p/2:25c – Hotel Transylvania 2
  • 5:30p/4:30c – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
  • 7:40p/6:40c – Hocus Pocus
  • 9:50p/8:50c – Maleficent
  • 11:55p/10:55c – The Witches

WEEK OF OCTOBER 17

Monday, Oct. 17

  • 12:00p/11:00c – Ghostbusters (1984)
  • 2:30p/1:30c – Ghostbusters II
  • 5:05p/4:05c – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

Pop ‘N Knowledge Double Feature

  • 7:10p/6:10c – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • 8:50p/7:50c – Hocus Pocus
  • 12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 18

  • 10:30a/9:30c – Ghostbusters (1984)
  • 1:00p/12:00c – Ghostbusters II
  • 3:30p/2:30c – Fright Night (2011)
  • 6:00p/5:00c – Ghostbusters (2016)

Pop ‘N Knowledge 

  • 9:00p/8:00c – Beetlejuice
  • 12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 19

  • 10:30a/9:30c – Fright Night (2011)
  • 1:00p/12:00c – Ghostbusters (2016)
  • 4:00p/3:00c – Maleficent
  • 6:00p/5:00c – Beetlejuice
  • 8:00p/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
  • 12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Thursday, Oct. 20

  • 11:00a/10:00c – The Witches (1990)
  • 1:00p/12:00c – Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb
  • 3:00p/2:00c – Halloweentown
  • 5:00p/4:00c – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
  • 7:00p/6:00c – Hotel Transylvania
  • 9:00p/8:00c – Hotel Transylvania 2
  • 12:00a/11:00c – The Witches (1990)

Friday, Oct. 21

  • 10:30a/9:30c – 5:00p/4:00c – Family Guy
  • 5:00p/4:00c – Hotel Transylvania
  • 7:00p/6:00c – Hotel Transylvania 2
  • 9:00p/8:00c – 11:00p/10:00c – Family Guy
  • 12:00a/11:00c – Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)

Saturday, Oct. 22

  • 7:00a/6:00c – Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)
  • 9:00a/8:00c – Maleficent
  • 11:00a/10:00c – Ghostbusters (1984)
  • 1:30p/12:30c – Ghostbusters II
  • 4:00p/3:00c – Ghostbusters (2016)
  • 7:15p/6:15c – Beetlejuice
  • 9:20p/8:20c – Hocus Pocus
  • 11:30p/10:30c – The House with a Clock in its Walls

Sunday Oct. 23

  • 7:00a/6:00c – The House with a Clock in its Walls
  • 9:30a/8:30c – Ghostbusters (1984)
  • 12:00p/11:00c – Ghostbusters (2016)
  • 3:10p/2:10c – Beetlejuice
  • 5:15p/4:15c – Hocus Pocus
  • 7:25p/6:25c – Monsters, Inc.
  • 9:30p/8:30c – Monsters University
  • 12:00a/11:00c – Shrek Forever After

WEEK OF OCTOBER 24

Monday, Oct. 24

  • 12:00p/11:00c – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
  • 2:00p/1:00c – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
  • 5:00p/4:00c – Shrek Forever After
  • 7:00p/6:00c – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
  • 9:00p/8:00c – Maleficent
  • 12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 25

  • 10:30a/9:30c – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
  • 12:00p/11:00c – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
  • 3:00p/2:00c – Halloweentown
  • 5:00p/4:00c – Hotel Transylvania
  • 7:00p/6:00c – Hotel Transylvania 2
  • 9:00p/8:00c – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
  • 12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 26

  • 12:00p/11:00c – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
  • 2:00p/1:00c – Hotel Transylvania
  • 4:00p/3:00c – Hotel Transylvania 2
  • 6:00p/5:00c – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
  • 8:00p/7:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
  • 12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Thursday, Oct. 27

  • 11:00a/10:00c – Ready or Not
  • 1:00p/12:00c – Maleficent
  • 3:00p/2:00c – Ghostbusters (1984)
  • 5:30p/4:30c – Ghostbusters II
  • 8:00p/7:00c – Ghostbusters (2016)
  • 12:00a/11:00c – Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)

Friday, Oct. 28

  • 10:30a/9:30c – Ghostbusters (2016)
  • 1:30p/12:30c – 11:00p/10:00c – Family Guy
  • 12:00a/11:00c – 2:00a/1:00c – The Office

Saturday, Oct. 29

  • 7:00a/6:00c – How to Train Your Dragon 2
  • 9:10a/8:10c – Edward Scissorhands
  • 11:40a/10:40c – Frankenweenie (2012)
  • 1:40p/12:40c – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
  • 3:35p/2:35c – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
  • 5:40p/4:40c – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • 7:20p/6:20c – Hotel Transylvania
  • 9:25p/8:25c – Hocus Pocus
  • 11:35p/10:35c – Ghostbusters II

Sunday, Oct. 30

  • 7:00a/6:00c –  The Witches (1990)
  • 9:05a/8:05c – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
  • 10:45p/9:45c – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
  • 12:50p/11:50c – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
  • 2:55p/1:55c – Hotel Transylvania
  • 5:00p/4:00c – Beetlejuice
  • 7:05p/6:05c – Hocus Pocus
  • 9:15p/8:15c – Maleficent
  • 11:20p/10:20c – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

WEEK OF OCTOBER 31

Monday, Oct. 31

  • 10:30p/9:30c – Ghostbusters (1984)
  • 1:00p/12:00c – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
  • 3:00p/2:00c – Beetlejuice
  • 5:00p/4:00c – Maleficent
  • 7:00p/6:00c – Hotel Transylvania
  • 9:00p/8:00c – Hocus Pocus
  • 12:00a/11:00c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Which show or film are you looking forward to the most? Comment and let us know!


Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.