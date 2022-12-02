3-Day Southern California Residents Ticket Offer Returns To Disneyland Resort For A Limited Time

Only for a limited time, the exclusive three-day ticket offer for Southern California residents returns to Disneyland Resort.

Available now for visits from January 9 through May 25, 2023, Southern California residents can purchase a three-day, one park per dayweekday ticket for as low as $73 per person, per day.

A three-day, one park per day weekday ticket costs $219; a three-day, park hopper weekday ticket is $279; a three-day, one park per day, weekday ticket with Disney Genie+ service totals to $294; and a three-day park hopper weekday ticket with Disney Genie+ service is $354.

This deal is only offered on weekdays, and park reservations are required. Tickets do not have to be used consecutively.

Guests who visit Disneyland Resort during this time period will be able to partake in Lunar New Year and Disney’s Food and Wine Festival at Disney’s California Adventure. During the Food and Wine Festival, guests will be able to ride “Soarin’ Over California” once again for a limited time.

They can also catch two new nighttime shows, “Wondrous Journeys” at Disneyland Park and “World of Color-One” at Disney’s California Adventure, which will debut for Disney100 – the celebration of the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary.

Guests will even be able to check out the refurbished Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland Park along with its new attraction, “Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway,” which is a copy of an original ride in the Chinese Theatre located at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World Resort.

The “Magic Happens” parade will also finally return to Disneyland Park after its short debut before the resort closed in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Starting December 7, 2022, Disneyland Resort hotels will have a special offer for stays on select Sunday through Thursday nights from January 9 – March 9, 2023.

According to WDWNT, “Guests can save up to 20% off select standard and premium rooms at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disneyland Hotel, and 10% off select standard and premium rooms at Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel.” Rooms must be booked with the offer by March 6, 2023.

This might be the last chance for guests to stay at Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel before it becomes Disney’s Pixar Place Hotel.